Learning To Be Away From Home

It’s that time of year again! Being back at school, seeing your college friends, and getting used to the new routine you have this semester. It definitely takes a transition from being surrounded by your family at home with all your comfort things and then coming to school to start the year off. I get it, the feeling of being homesick is definitely something almost every college student goes through. Figuring out how you’re possibly going to balance everything at once and still thinking about your life at home can become extremely difficult. However, being away from home is also an opportunity for growth. It challenges individuals to step outside of their comfort zones, develop independence, and adapt to change. The journey toward acceptance doesn’t happen overnight; it requires time, patience, and self-reflection. As one navigates the highs and lows of being in a new environment, they begin to build resilience and confidence. New relationships form, routines take shape, and what was once foreign starts to feel familiar. The following discussion will focus on what moving into my first apartment was like, accepting the change of no longer being at home and what you can do to help yourself adapt to new surroundings.

As a junior, I’ve had the experiences of new people, classes, places etc. But, something new that I have the pleasure to have is moving into my first apartment with three of my close friends. At the start I had an enormous amount of mixed emotions. I was super excited to be able to see Jade, Bridget and Sophie all the time and become a closer unit. But, I also had a rush of fear and an overwhelming feeling of independence I soon would have to learn to manage. It felt like I was officially on my own for the first time. I didn’t know what to do with myself in the beginning or how to make my apartment feel like home. A few things that I did included learning how to cook, adding my own sense of style to the apartment, and forcing myself to do things outside of my apartment so I don’t overly stress more than I was. A big factor that genuinely did help my transition was the support of my roommates because they could see when I would have a rough time and be there for me no matter what and vice versa. Such a big thing about the transition of being away from home is also making sure you have that secure support system. I was lucky enough to have that right off the bat with my roommates and the close friends I have such as Riley, Catie and Jess, who made the transitions of coming back to West Chester much easier with different circumstances than I might’ve had this time around than last year.

Next, is the experience of truly being away from home. Now, the feeling and situation is different for everyone, but what is the same is actually realizing you no longer have certain things that you would have at home. I, for one, no longer have my older sister Abigail with me all the time. That was probably the hardest thing for me to get used to because not only is she my best friend, but I’m so used to just talking to her face to face and now we’re both at school and have to Facetime, text, or call whenever we want to talk. Another thing is my dad. The tough pill to swallow of not having my dad around includes the home cooked meals (like now I’m stuck cooking on my own or using a meal plan. I’d much rather have homemade chicken and veggie kabobs than Chick- Fil-A). But the most important part is that he is my biggest supporter with everything I do in my life. He will always cheer me on or comfort me, and now I have to wait for a call or text back when I have something I want to tell him. Ways that helped me accept that was always having a separate schedule so I am able to talk to my family. My sister and I definitely have opposing routines, but we always find a way to have a conversation, even if it’s just five minutes on the phone. Something else I have done is sending pictures to my family throughout the day so they know if I’m busy or not. It’s an easy way to balance our different schedules to then come together and talk about what we all have been up to.

Lastly, I have some tips for anyone who may need an extra hand on what to do with yourself if you are starting to get overly stressed about missing home! One big thing that I did that genuinely really helped me was trying new things, such as workout classes! The recreation center on the West Chester campus has so many great options for any type of workout you want to try. For example, Zumba – not only is it a workout, but it’s also dancing and has amazing energy that will lift your spirits. Another big booster is exploring new things around West Chester, whether that’s going to the library, walking through town, or even joining new clubs that you’re interested in! I am the type of person who likes to fill their time, so a big thing that I did was get a job in town! It’s a fantastic way to meet new people, take your mind off school/home and you’re making money all in one!

In the end, learning to accept being away from home is not just about coping with distance; it’s about growing through it. While the comfort and familiarity of home may always hold a special place in our hearts, stepping away from it teaches us resilience, independence, and a deeper understanding of ourselves. Over time, what once felt unfamiliar becomes a new kind of home, built on experiences, challenges, and personal growth. Accepting the distance doesn’t mean forgetting where we come from; it means carrying it with us as we continue to move forward.