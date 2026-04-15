I’ve Gone to War and Lost. It Was With Ticketmaster. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: Your older sister sends you a frantic text at 10 a.m. on a weekday. You’re trying to focus in class, and she’s at work teaching preschoolers. But there it is: “I’m in the queue for tickets… it says 10,000 ahead of me…”

Whether it was for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour, or Harry Styles’ We Belong Together Tour, the story has been shockingly similar: fans try to get tickets through the “official” presale or general sale, the website crashes or sells out in seconds, and suddenly resale sites are bombarded with seats for thousands more than face value, and thousands more than the average person can afford to see their favorite artist.

It’s not just bad luck. For many concert-lovers, this has become both a recurring nightmare and a frustrating cycle that’s less about fandom and more about a broken ticketing system that’s leaving fans feeling shut out of the experiences they care about most.

The most popular example happened with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. When tickets first went on sale, millions of fans signed up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale in hopes of getting access codes that would let them buy tickets at face value. But when the day arrived, the platform simply couldn’t handle the demand. Painfully long wait times turned into website crashes, fans who had codes were kicked out of queues, and the planned general sale was canceled entirely, with Ticketmaster mentioning “extraordinarily high demand.” Many fans who waited hours still never saw a ticket checkout screen. Ticketmaster’s own numbers showed billions of system requests, far more than it had ever processed before, and in the mess, thousands of fans were simply shut out.

Behind the scenes, the system failures and overwhelming digital traffic weren’t the only source of frustration. What made the experience even worse for fans was the additional costs that only showed up at checkout. Hidden fees and service charges can add hundreds of dollars to a ticket’s price, sometimes doubling the cost from what was promoted. By the time you scrolled through confirmation screens and hit “buy,” your $100 ticket could easily be $250, and that’s before resale inflated it even more.

Fans who couldn’t get tickets through the official websites often had no choice but to turn to resale sites where bots and scammers list seats for ridiculously high prices. Some tours saw tickets listed for tens of thousands of dollars, numbers that are impractical for the average concertgoer. My sister’s experience trying every Madison Square Garden presale only to be forced into an overpriced resale purchase is, sadly, now a standard story for too many fans.

That frustration isn’t just online talk anymore; It’s reaching lawmakers. The defeat around the Eras Tour ticketing sparked calls for policy changes, with senators introducing bills aimed at making ticket prices more transparent and protecting buyers from resale prices. Some proposals would require platforms to show the full cost of a ticket, including all fees, before you even pick a seat, and crack down on misleading listings where sellers take payment for tickets they don’t yet hold.

There are stories of fans trying the system over and over, only to get stuck in queues, lose tickets at checkout due to glitches, or watch resale prices spiral out of control. In some extreme cases from the “Eras era”, cybersecurity violations and illegal ticket-stealing schemes led to arrests, emphasizing how chaotic the industry has become when demand skyrockets.

It can feel like the system is rigged against everyday music-lovers. Fans are willing to invest time, money, and energy into seeing their favorite artists live, but ticket platforms seem increasingly designed to profit off desperation, draining wallets with hidden fees and forcing fans into online battles where bots and scammers win first.

So what’s the takeaway for Gen Z concert-lovers? In a world where social media turns every ticket launch into a cultural moment and every presale into a competition, the ticketing crisis isn’t just about one artist or one tour. It’s about the future of live music itself and whether fans will ever feel like they truly have a fair shot at being part of the experience they love.