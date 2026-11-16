This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve heard it from Mariah Carey herself, once the clock struck 12:00 a.m. on November 1st, it’s officially Christmas time! There are so many activities, experiences, and memories to be excited for this holiday season. So string up those decorations, push play to your favorite Christmas playlist, and let the holiday cheer commence. This time of year is the perfect time to spend time with the ones you love, so why not start a little earlier this year? It’s honestly never too early for Christmas, so here are a few fun things to look forward to this holiday season, or to start doing right now if your excitement cannot contain itself, because I know mine can’t.

Sip on something sweet at Starbucks!

Starbucks has recently released their holiday menu, and it’s an absolute necessity to start the holiday festivities. These special drinks are essential to kicking off the season with a fun little festiveness added to your day. Whether it be that extra pump of sugar cookie syrup, or the festive red and green sprinkles, each extra adds to the spirit and excitement of the season. There is just something about having that holiday drink in hand that makes you extra cheery throughout the day.

Lace up your skates for festive ice skating.

No matter how skilled you are in skating, it’s a perfect activity to do with family or friends. Not only does the cool weather add to the holiday cheer, but it brings you all closer together. Wanna bring it to a whole other level? Go ice skating in New York City this year under the huge Christmas tree to add extra Christmas cheer. It really does hit you differently when you are surrounded by so much decor and bright lights, especially when skating. You get to really take in the beautiful atmosphere around you in the big city.

Baking the cutest festive cookies.

Gingerbread, Christmas sugar cookies, you name it. There are so many options to bake. Not only does your house smell like freshly baked goods, but you also get to eat the festivities too, which is truly a bonus. You could bring these over to your friends after, or have them over to bake them instead. Either way, you’re spreading the Christmas cheer and festivities to loved ones and the people you truly love spending time with.

Getting cozy in Christmas PJs with Christmas movies!

There’s nothing that screams the holidays more than putting on your favorite nostalgic Christmas movie with comfy fluffy PJs. It’s the perfect way to spend the night in and cozy up under a freshly warm blanket with snacks on your left and right. Putting on a holiday scented candle in the background, along with all the Christmas lights up and plugged in, truly adds that Christmas season vibes that you can surround yourself in.

Spreading Christmas cheer with secret Santa!

This one is so fun!! Secret Santas are such a cute way to give gifts to your friends and show all your love and appreciation to them. Personally, DIYing your own Christmas card to them is the perfect addition to a gift. But this alone is such a cute hang out with friends that has you guessing the entire month on who your person is going to be.

Putting Christmas music on repeat.

I don’t know about you, but once that clock struck 12:00, I did have my playlist on repeat. Having the music on in the background while doing Christmas related activities just makes it hit different each time. A well curated playlist really scratches that part of your brain and sends back waves of nostalgia that you can’t replace. For me, Last Christmas by Wham always hits differently and brings so much feeling each year, so it’s constantly on repeat, no matter what.

Little trips to festive towns.

You need to fully embrace the Christmasness and go out to little town events that are occurring. It’s super fun to walk around a fully lit up town with little shops and such good food. Dress up in a cute festive outfit and enjoy the sights all around you. Getting a nice and warm hot chocolate feels so rewarding when walking around a cozy little town. And don’t forget to take pictures!

Building the Gingerbread house of your dreams.

Even if you aren’t artistic, making these is a load of fun. I’ve had amazing experiences with my friends because of this activity, and it really gives you all free will to decorate the house however your heart desires. Making it a competition can really spice things up if you want to get serious about it. But each way, this is such a creative activity to do when you’re bored or feel like doing something artsy.

Reminiscing with old videos and memories.

I remember my parents would record each Christmas morning when my brother and I were kids, and watching them back just gives me so much nostalgia. Getting to see your little self with so much excitement and joy really hits the spot and brings you closer to your family.

Making new memories at Christmas parties!

Attending or throwing your own party is highly recommended this year! It’s such an entertaining experience with your friends to dress up in Christmas clothes and play themed games. You really do walk out of that place with the happiest holiday smile on your face, and with tons of photos too. Having a little get together is a nice way to relax with those you love and enjoy their company.

Life can get pretty stressful during the holidays, so it’s important to take a breath and do the things you want to do. Go get that overpriced festive drink. Go outside and build that snowman. Go make that 7 hour Christmas playlist you’ve been waiting to hear. Go and do whatever you’re feeling like this holiday season, because it’s been a long year, and let’s face it, you deserve a little holiday magic too.