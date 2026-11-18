This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Personally, I am always of the belief that it is never too early to get into the holiday spirit. However, there can often be a lot of stress surrounding gift-giving. Surprising others with heartfelt presents is one of my favorite things to do, but shopping for these gifts can be extremely difficult, and tends to break the bank. This is why DIYs exist! Personalized gifts are not only fun, but can be meaningful to the recipient, as well as useful. Creativity is so important, so I have decided to compile a list of perfect gift ideas for friends, family, loved ones, etc. Everything is an idea that can be created by you, while also refraining from being too overly complicated or difficult. There is something for everyone, and I made sure to include some of my favorites. This list isn’t explicitly a how-to, but rather a compilation of ideas, allowing you to expand on your creative freedom. Not only that, but many of these can be done very quickly. So, if you happen to be a procrastinator like me, you can still deliver meaningful gifts to your loved ones this holiday season, without worrying if your package will arrive on time. Happy crafting!



Number 1: House Portrait Plate

Ceramic dish-ware is already an amazing gift, why not put a special twist on it? With this gift, you can create a momentum of any home (or anything you desire). This is a simple, one of a kind gift, that will be used on a regular basis. All that is needed is a ceramic plate, sharpie, tissue paper, a ceramic paint pen, and an oven!

Firstly, you want to print out a picture of the building of your choice, and lightly trace it onto a piece of tissue paper with pencil.

Then, take the tissue paper and place it onto the plate, and trace once more with a sharpie. It will lightly bleed onto the plate, which helps with the next step!

Once it is transferred, you can take your ceramic paint pen, and trace one last time to create your final drawing. You can take the marker and add your own embellishments as well.

After this, you can bake your plate at 400° for 30 minutes. Use an air-dry glaze if you prefer, for a more finished look.



And that’s it! While it seems complicated, the steps are fairly simple. All it takes is a bit of time and creativity. This gift is amazing to give to a family, showcasing the family home, or even a partner who you have lived with for a while. The choice is yours!



2: Air Dry Clay Trinket Dishes

Air dry clay is something I could mess with all day. The possibilities are limitless. One of the more recent things I have seen circulating online are trinket trays. These little trays can hold rings, keys, or even some Christmas candy. No matter what they are used for, they are cute and decorative, and can be made personalized. If your friend is obsessed with frogs, create a little frog with his mouth open. If they love plants, you can even hand press some flowers into the clay, and glaze over them. My personal favorite would have to be the ones shaped as pool balls. They make for an amazing gift, and can be made to fit anyone’s interests.



3. Bracelet Watch



Bracelet watches are simply adorable, and a great accessory to have. Many of the bands tend to be plain and underwhelming. But, there is an easy fix to this. Using a chain and some charms, it is easy to create an adorable strap for any watch face. Many charms can be found at any craft store, and are very easy to clamp onto any chain. This is so simple, yet very endearing.

Number 4: Personalized Deck of Cards

Having your own deck of cards is a must. Playing games on the go is always needed, and having your own personal set is even better. Using cardstock, cut out individual cards, and sort them based on what is needed within a standard deck. Brainstorm ideas for what you might do with the face cards, numbers, and if you choose to add a joker. Many people will draw each individual card, or print out pictures and transfer them onto the cards. You can make it themed, personal to certain interests, or just all over the place. Either way, this gift will certainly be cherished, and can be used in so many situations.

5. Rolled Beeswax Candles

Everyone appreciates a good candle, beeswax candles are one of the best because they are 100% non toxic, and burn cleanly. No melting is needed, simply take beeswax sheets of your choosing, place a wick in the center, and roll them into a candlestick shape. After you seal the edge and trim the wick, you can also customize. You may dye it any color, or even opt to paint the wax.



6. Patchwork!

There are so many things you can do with the left over fabric in your home. Instead of throwing it out or letting it sit in a bin. Whether it be an old shirt, blanket, or pillow, you can use these scraps to customize anything. You don’t need to be an expert at sewing to do this, as long as you know the basics, you can create almost anything!

7. Coffee Syrups

Coffee is year round, but most definitely a winter staple. As it gets colder, you may be less inclined to get out of the house for your favorite flavored syrup. So, look out for your friend this season and make them some personalized coffee syrups. They are super simple to make, many of the ingredients you may have lying around at home already. Then, use little glass containers to make these syrups extra cute.



8. Personalized Mixtape

Mixtapes are never out of style. Music is such a sentimental gift to many, and knowing what songs someone loves is always heartwarming. The easiest way to do this is by buying a blank CD, and inserting it into a computer to curate your own personalized playlist. Once done, you can also decorate! Decorate not only the disk, but the case as well. You can print out images to make your own ‘album cover’, or doodle something that will stand out.





9. Book Blind Date

This one is for all the readers out there, and is such a fun and interactive idea. Firstly, pick a book you know the person you are gifting to will love. Romance, thriller, fantasy, you name it. Then, collect some goodies that match the overall vibe of the book. Small things such as stickers, snacks, colored pens for annotating, a custom bookmark, tea, and maybe even a face mask. These are all things that they will use while reading. Then, neatly wrap everything with some brown Kraft paper and string, writing on the outside a small description of the type of book they are getting into. Now, your loved one has everything they need for a “book date”! I love this idea because it is not only a treat, but an experience.

10. Lip Balm Keychain

Keychains are always in style, and making them your own is even better! With the colder weather, you and your girls are going to want to keep that lip balm close at all times. That’s why a beaded lip-balm keychain is the perfect gift. Using beads or charms you already have, or picking up a few from your local craft store, you can create a lovely charm that perfectly matches your friend’s favorite lip balm. To add to the gift, you may even want to give a balm that you know they’ll love. I personally constantly use Vitamasques, which are extremely affordable and easy to find, with an amazing selection!

