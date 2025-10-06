Is Robert Irwin The Internet’s Final Boyfriend?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being crowned the “internet’s boyfriend” has been a privilege bestowed upon many mainstream celebrities whose conventionally attractive looks have allowed them to weasel their way into the hearts of young women. Typically, having an aloof attitude and flaunting their brunette counterfeit curls is enough to be awarded this honor. Singers, actors, athletes, and even politicians have made the cut, and now it’s a…wildlife conservationist? That’s right! Move over, Timothée Chalamet; it’s Robert Irwin’s turn.

If you’re one of the millions of viewers that tune into ABC’s Dancing with the Stars every Tuesday night, then you’ve surely had the pleasure of watching this season’s fan favorite, Robert Irwin, put on his dancing shoes and shock the world with every step. Prior to his DWTS debut, Robert was known for his quirky persona, golden retriever energy, and carrying out his late father’s passion for wildlife conservation. On the night of the premiere, he brought all of that onto the dance floor and dazzled the audience with his surprising flair for ballroom dancing. Not only did that performance most likely secure Robert a spot in the finale, but it no doubt secured him a spot in all of our hearts. So it begs the question – could Robert Irwin be the internet’s final boyfriend? I vote yes, and here’s why.

he cares. full stop.

I understand that the ongoing epidemic of toxic masculinity has made men reluctant to shed a tear or flash a genuine smile. However, I’m not going to sit here and pity them when they don’t appear to have any plans of changing this man-made social phenomenon. Thankfully, a few have managed to take the initiative to challenge their emotional parameters; one of them, of course, being Robert Irwin.

It’s no secret that Robert looks up to his late father, the conservationist, Steve Irwin. He has made it his mission in life to fulfill his father’s legacy and inspire the world while doing so. What makes this trait of Robert’s so admirable is that he does not shy away from expressing how much his father and the legacy that he left have meant to him.

Similar to how he talks about his father, Robert also makes it known that his sister, Bindi Irwin, is one of his greatest inspirations. When she was diagnosed with endometriosis, Robert commemorated his sister’s courage and took to the podium to openly discuss women’s health. He actually does care…how refreshing, right?

@robertirwin In recognition of Women’s Health Month, I wanted to share how my sister inspired me and so many around the world. It was an honour to introduce her alongside my mum to accept her award at the Endo Found Blossom Ball. Through her endometriosis journey, she taught me just how vital it is for us ALL to stand up and support women’s health… ♬ original sound – Robert Irwin

Bravery Beyond The snake pit.

The Australian zookeeper spends his days swimming with the crocs and cuddling with pythons, with seemingly zero fear. What most of us would think of as our greatest fear is just another day at the office for him. However, we’ve established that he is indeed “chalant,” so of course he experiences fear…just not in the way you’d expect.

Robert’s image went viral when he partnered with BONDS, an Australian underwear company whose recent ad featured shirtless photos of him embracing Australian wildlife while advertising this beloved brand and his newfound figure. The ad accumulated attention from all around the world, but unfortunately, it wasn’t because of the underwear…it was because of who was wearing them.

For those who watched Robert mature into the man he is today, it was bittersweet to see him all grown up. Robert admitted how apprehensive this entire campaign made him during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing, “I was more nervous for that than anything I’ve ever done with an animal, that’s for sure.”

Robert also expressed excitement and angst about joining this season of Dancing with the Stars. Although it’s out of his comfort zone, I think we can all agree that it was the right call. He embraces having a genuine zest for life, and that truly shines through in every adventure he embarks upon.

the ultimate meet-cute: why we’re all lining up at australia zoo



Robert has openly spoken about his desire to find love and is not afraid to make this wish public, expressing that he is “waiting for [his] American tourist.” So, yes, he is just like us, seeking out love in a world full of nonchalant nominees. Not only is Robert Irwin a prime example of “boyfriend material,” but his values and vivacity for life make him an excellent role model for all, and that’s conventionally attractive.