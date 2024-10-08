The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My airpods are my lifeline. Seriously. I understand this statement may seem melodramatic in the sense that lifelines are meant to sustain survival. But my airpods do just that. If you’re anything like me, then your ears are constantly consuming melodies and lyrics that sweep you out of your current reality and provide a sweet escape.

My current playlists, however, have been plagued by a lack of resources. I often find myself shuffling my mix just for me to skip every song that my eight-hour playlist suggests. With this in mind, I turned to my friends for help. I asked seven of my female companions, all in their twenties, what song they are currently obsessed with right now, and why. Here’s what they had to say:

kendal, 20

“The song is called ‘Thousand Miles Away’ by Conner Smith. I know this song is about him missing his long-distance girlfriend, but this song makes me miss my long-distance best friend, long-distance boyfriend, and long-distance family. He talks about how one day they’re going to be together in real-time and not just at night on the phone. It makes me think of how I am with my family. One day being so far is going to pay off and I’ll have what I dreamed of and be able to see my family and friends all the time. If I work hard now, life later on will be easier. And it always helps me know that long distance is worth it and the time apart is temporary but the love lasts forever.”

julia, 25

“I am currently obsessed with ‘Doll House’ by Del Water Gap because it’s a chill song to sing along to in the car. I spend a lot of time in my car since I live pretty far from school, so sometimes this song will just be on repeat a majority of the time. The lyrics tell a story and feel nostalgic in a way that is hard to explain. Lastly, the artist’s voice is just very soothing and calm.”

kyra, 27

“Honestly, I listen to the same songs over and over again,” she explained, laughing at her lack of variety. “But since my friend’s bachelorette party last weekend, the only songs that have been stuck in my head are Chappell Roan’s songs. At the moment, I am eating up ‘Pink Pony Club.’ The energy it brought to the weekend was unmatched, so the bride-to-be had it on repeat throughout the entire trip.”

Abigail, 21

“My current song obsession is ‘Timeless’ by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti. The beat just makes me want to dance and bob my head. I am a huge fan of The Weeknd, and he has been hinting at a new album recently, so I am just drawn to anything he releases these days. I love this collab, they really compliment each other so well, so this song has been on repeat for me.”

kelley, 20

“My favorite song right now is ‘Fine Line’ by Harry Styles. This has been my favorite song for a couple of years now and honestly, it never gets old for me. It is very calming and it reminds me that no matter what is going on in my life, everything will fall into place and will be alright. No song has ever had the power to ground me like that.”

taylor, 25

“My favorite song currently is ‘The Prophecy’ by Taylor Swift. I love all of the metaphors that she uses. A new one stands out every time I listen. More importantly, I appreciate how vulnerable she is. The song is about her misfortunes in romantic relationships, but it also speaks to a larger theme of hopelessness. At some point in time, everyone has felt hopeless. Everyone has wished they could change their prophecy/fate.”

molly, 20

“Oh wow. I’m listening to a lot of music right now but I’m really obsessed with ‘I Can’t Swim’ by Ashley Kutcher. My sister played me one of her songs during the summer but I just started to listen to her other songs. She is genuinely one of the few artists where I don’t feel the need to skip any of the songs. I’m also obsessed with her vocal range in this song specifically, and her lyrical choices. She also has a unique way of building up in the song and, personally, I love that because it’s one of those songs you can belt in the car at night. I also love listening to it in the gym because it gives me that extra boost of energy.”

If you are stuck in a similar musical rut right now, I am sincerely hoping that one of these diverse suggestions makes its way into your daily mix. Since I urged my friends to provide me with recommendations, I feel obligated to give my two cents.

I recently rediscovered the auditory allure of the band, The Fray. Particularly, I have been obsessed with their 2009 hit, “You Found Me.” To be completely transparent, I love it because I get to be someone else when I’m listening to it. Once those four minutes and two seconds of lyrical bliss begin, I am no longer a 20-year-old college student living in the gray suburbs of Pennsylvania. I am the main character of a 2000’s drama cruising through her white picket fence town on her way to dramatically declare her love for the boy next door. Cheesy, I know. But I blame my One Tree Hill obsession for this association.

Ultimately, however embarrassing it may feel to admit, this is the brief outlet that music provides so many consumers. I am a massive proponent of replenishing your playlists every now and then, especially when your current mix just doesn’t do it for you anymore. That being said, I encourage whoever is reading this to inquire about what your friends are listening to. By broadening our musical horizons, maybe we’ll all restore the familiar comfort of hitting “shuffle,” and simply enjoying the rhythm.