I’m Misunderstood, Like Bloom From Fate: The Winx Saga

Fate: The Winx Saga is an action-packed TV series that depicts the life of a teenage girl named Bloom, who struggles with her identity because she always felt different than other “people.” It is not until she accidentally sets her parents’ house on fire as the anger inside of her turns into fire that erupts from her hands, that she realizes she is not human. On her journey at a boarding school in a magical realm, she crosses over from the human realm where she was raised and learns that she is a fairy who can create fire.

I relate to Bloom because I never felt human. I have always been connected to magical realms because I feel like in magical realms, there would be more beings similar to me. I like to imagine that these beings enjoy running in circles like I do. As their different emotions course through their veins, their legs flow to the beat of their emotions, their feet and legs flying in the air, against the concrete, in the direction of a circle. The circular motions are satisfying because the direction of the circle keeps them in a steady routine. From as young as I could remember being able to walk and run, I started walking and running in circles. I also loved spinning in circles from a young age. Spinning allowed the vibrations in my body to connect so that they would stop crashing into each other at high speeds, causing my entire body to become overwhelmed.

Flapping my hands releases the tension in my body. As my arms move up and down in the same motions, the intense emotions become calmer, as the vibrations careen throughout my spine. The hands of Bloom and other fairies in Fate: The Winx Saga are used to form magical but simultaneously human elements like fire. Bloom’s hands produce fire, which can light candles that burn bright in the darkness. When I flap my hands, my body feels lighter as I process all the vibrations that become overwhelmed in my body, until I can finally process and identify my various emotions, like sadness and anger, that could be co-occurring. My hands flapping is a form of the magic that occurs within my body. This magic flows throughout my entire body.

Bloom always struggled to be understood in the human world because, in reality, she is a fairy. She was also misunderstood in the magical world because she grew up in the human world. No matter where I go, I am misunderstood because I have experienced being around many people from completely different backgrounds, who are my immediate family. They all respond to me differently because they have very different ideas of how the world works.

Do you ever feel like a fairy? Do you ever feel misunderstood?