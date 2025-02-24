How Singing Reduces My Stress As A College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Singing is a wonderful stress reliever when you feel tired and overwhelmed by piles of schoolwork. All my emotions release from my vocal cords, as I sing songs related to my college life, that is ever changing. I have a passion for singing the songs I write. I love to write songs about imaginary boyfriends, animals, essays I am writing, countries I imagine going to, and many other exciting topics!

When I sing, I feel the tension releasing from my body. My feelings of joy correlate with studies that show that singing decreases cortisol levels. As I sing, I feel connected to the people in my lyrics, which is incredible because studies prove that singing helps people to feel less lonely.

Also, when I sing, I imagine myself as a superstar like Taylor Swift, dressed in glittery clothing and holding a microphone with rhinestones that sparkle in the lights, and I am dancing onstage, with my words impacting people in positive ways! My experience singing corresponds with the fact that singing elevates your self confidence, because when I feel like Taylor Swift, I feel like a confident, young woman!

I sing about topics I learn in class, to increase my endorphins when reflecting on my classes! Lyrics flow throughout my room about literature, cultural studies, statistics, characters in books, literary devices, etc.!

Singing is also super amazing because it motivates me to be a better person. When I sing, I think about ways to help people in need, as I sing about strategies to help children in foster care and people who have mental health issues. I find it fascinating that singing motivates me to become a better person, because studies show that people who are in singing groups are more likely to volunteer.

Additionally, it is important to stay healthy while in college so you can do well in your classes and take less sick days. This is partly why I love singing so much, because singing is proven to improve your immune system to function at its optimal capacity.

I am hoping you find singing to be fulfilling for you and something that takes away your stress while you study for your classes!