Hot Take: 7 Brew Outshines Every Other Coffee Chain

I was first introduced to 7 Brew on November 1st, 2023 when Pennsylvania’s first 7 Brew location opened in Reading, conveniently only ten minutes away from my house. I was a bit sceptical at first because I had never even heard of 7 Brew before this. Some of my friends had been waiting for 7 Brew to come to PA, so I knew it had to be good if it had this kind of following. I think 7 Brew is unmatched because of their menu selection, their rewards system, and their overall atmosphere and mission statement. Currently with over 460 stands operating in 35 states, 7 Brew is the fastest growing coffee chain in the United States. 7 Brew offers coffee, energy drinks, milkshakes, lemonades, sodas, teas, smoothies, and more. The selection is incomparable, with every drink being customizable in many ways. Whether you want light ice, an extra shot, oat milk, cold foam, sugar free flavors and more, 7 Brew has it all.

In my opinion, 7 Brew has the widest variety of drinks than any other coffee or drink place I’ve ever been to. I have tried many coffee places, and I don’t just stick to a specific one. On my way to work and school, I’ve gone to Wawa, Starbucks, Dunkin, and 7 Brew. I don’t like going to the same place every time, and I’m not biased, but I will say I’ve never had a bad experience at 7 Brew. I’ve never had to wait an excessive amount of time, my order has never been wrong, and I’ve overall just never had an unpleasant experience there. Some mornings I want a donut too, so I’ll stop at Dunkin. Or, sometimes I have a Starbucks gift card, so I’ll go there. I do frequent 7 Brew more often because it’s super convenient and the place is just so inviting. Part of what makes the atmosphere so inviting is their open service window model. You can see into where they make all of the drinks, and you’ll often see the staff laughing and dancing. Combined with the upbeat music they are always playing, it makes it feel like a party. They have a huge list of flavor sauces and syrups that you can add to any energy drink, lemonade, soda, milkshake, or smoothie to make it unique to you. My go-to is a medium 7 Energy with raspberry and peach syrups— it’s such a delicious and refreshing drink. 7 Brew is also fairly inexpensive compared to other popular coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin. It is definitely cheaper than Starbucks, if we compare it to a 16 ounce lemonade at both places, you can get a lemonade with any flavors you want at 7 Brew for $3.96. At Starbucks, a 16 ounce lemonade costs $5.25 if you want to add 1 flavor, and for fruit they really only have peach juice and sometimes raspberry. 7 Brew has over 20 flavors to choose from. 7 Brew also occasionally has a day called “Fill-A-Tray”, where you can get 4 medium drinks, any kind with any customizations for only $16. $4 for any customizations such as no ice or extra shots of espresso is unheard of anywhere else. Along with that, 7 Brew’s reward system is unmatched.

7 Brew’s reward system works where every drink you buy gets you 100 points, and when you reach 1000 points you get a free drink, anything, any size, any customizations. There’s no exclusions to their free drink. You could buy inexpensive drinks like their teas, sodas, or lemonades, and end up spending around $40 to get a free drink. They even have random days where you can get double the points, so you can spend even less to get a free drink. First, looking at Starbucks’ reward system, you get 1 star for every $1 spent. You get a handcrafted drink at 200 stars, equalling $200. They do have a program where if you pay by the app you get twice the stars, but that’s still $100 for a free drink. Looking at Dunkin’s reward system, every $1 gets you 10 points. Their handcrafted drink is at 900 points, equalling $90. 7 Brew beats both of these by a long shot, and on top of this, they have BOGO drink days, double point days, “Fill-A-Tray” days, and more. If you go online and enter your birthday in your account, you’ll get a free drink of your choice on your birthday as well!

If this wasn’t enough to make 7 Brew outshine the other coffee chains, they have a program called “7 Brew Heroes”. A “7 Brew Hero” is someone who goes out of their way to make the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time. They are people who lift others up, make the community a better place, and are overall just good people. Every month, 7 Brew nominates a winner to receive $500 and a year of free coffee. They even have a “Hero of the Year” award, and that’s someone who will receive a $10,000 prize! 7 Brew is all about cultivating kindness like I said before, and through their service, speed, quality, energy, and atmosphere, they are looking to make the world a better place. I have never had a negative experience at 7 Brew, and all of their employees are always super caring. For the introverts out there, don’t worry! If you aren’t into having a conversation while you wait for your drink, they respect that too.

I know this might be an unpopular opinion, but I just think 7 Brew stands out as the underrated champion deserving of the spotlight. For me, 7 Brew consistently delivers on every aspect of the drink experience that often surpasses efforts of more famous chains. I also love spreading kindness, and I love knowing that I am contributing to their mission, and supporting their 7 Brew Hero program to allow them to keep recognizing people who deserve it. I hope sometime soon they are able to open up one down here in southeastern PA!