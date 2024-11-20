Historical Events And Figures That Live Rent Free In My Head

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “My Roman Empire” trend happened last year and was a huge hit all over Tik Tok. Basically, the trend was about how most men are obsessed with the Roman Empire, and us women also have historical events and figures that we are all weirdly drawn to. So, the trend involved girls posting what their female equivalent of the Roman Empire was. Ever since I was little, there were a few historical events that I learned and literally live in my head rent free to this day. I find it wholesome and funny that as women we have these niche obsessions that we can all relate to. Here’s some that I will forever be infatuated with.

the salem witch trials

This is number 1 for me. Nothing historical will ever compare to my obsession with this. I don’t know what it is, I am simply drawn to the Salem Witch Trials. It genuinely was a scary and interesting time period in America. Witchcraft has always sparked my interest ever since I was young. It’s such a girl thing and I love it. Because of my obsession with this, I have watched numerous movies like The Crucible and a few documentaries, read a couple books including A Storm of Witchcraft, created a few projects on it, and even visited Salem last fall. There is a lot out there on the witch trials, even conspiracies that ergot poisoning caused girls to throw fits of accusations, or the conspiracy that the real witches were able to escape Salem before being accused. Even though I would not be accused of witchcraft and sentenced to death today, as a woman I resonate with the victims. It was often women (also some men) who were viewed as unique, an outsider, or practiced different lifestyles that were accused of witchcraft. The witch trials show the abuse of power, the complications of merging church and state, but above all: Men’s fear of women.

the black dahlia

I’m not sure if this is a niche one or not, but the Black Dahlia has become a historical figure that I think about often. The story is about Elizabeth Short (nicknamed the Black Dahlia because of a popular murder mystery film in 1946 called the Blue Dahlia) who was a beautiful 22 year old woman and aspiring actress in Hollywood during the 1940s. In January 1947 she was found in a field, her body severed completely in half. The creepiest part was that her face was cut into a big smile. It remains a mystery to this day and no one ever found the murderer. Her story appears briefly in the first season of American Horror Story, and there is also a movie and book that share her story. I think what makes this one of my “Roman Empire’s” is the way she was found. So eerie, and so sad. Will we ever uncover who committed this act?

The Lost Colony of Roanoke

The lost colony, one of America’s oldest mysteries, really messes with my mind. In the 1500s, a colony of roughly 110-120 colonists left England in hopes to start England’s first settlement in North America. They found their home on Roanoke Island in North Carolina. Their leader, John White, ventured back to England for more supplies because the colony was struggling. When he got back to Roanoke, the colony was completely missing without a trace and was never found. The biggest piece of evidence left behind was a carving into a tree that said “Croatoan”. However, that did not lead anyone to finding the lost colony. It honestly keeps me up at night wondering what happened to them. How do 100+ people disappear with literally nothing left? What started my obsession with this is American Horror Story’s 6th season titled Roanoke.

Six of Wives of Henry VIII

I never even learned about Henry VIII in history, I just randomly heard of him and then naturally went into a deep search. This dog (he was a human just acted like a straight up dog) ruled England for 36 years (1509-1547). What is funny to me is that he is most famous for his six wives. His first wife was Catherine of Aragon. She had many failed pregnancies with only a daughter surviving. Henry wanted to continue the Tudor line, so he divorced her. Next in line was the famous Anne Boleyn. Again, she had birth complications and only gave Henry a daughter. He accused her of crimes such as adultery and treason. He then had her sentenced to beheading (a**hole). Henry’s third wife, Jane Seymour died during childbirth of his first son. Next was Anne of Cleves, who Henry was married to for six months before divorcing her. Catherine Howard was the 5th of Henry’s wives and second to be sentenced to beheading as he accused her of adultery and treason. The last wife was Catherine Parr who actually outlived Henry!

Greek mythology

I think this one a lot of us can relate to. I wouldn’t call this a historical event, but I just had to put it on the list. I have researched every Greek God and Goddess just because I wanted to find my favorite (it’s Artemis). Their stories are so unique and genuinely interesting to read. The fact that Ancient Greeks worshiped these Gods and their stories is just so cool to me. Each God and Goddess has their specific personality and story. Even cooler is that the 12 main ones are connected to the 12 zodiac signs. Sometimes I wish we were like the Ancient Greeks. They paid a great deal of attention to the stars and cosmos.

Ancient Egypt & Cleopatra

I feel like certain countries’ ancient history is so fascinating, however ancient Egypt definitely stands out. Cleopatra especially because she was just a bad*ss during her time being Queen of Egypt. It is said she was a powerful seductress. She even had relations with Ancient Roman leaders like Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Her death is somewhat still a mystery. History says that she took her life, but how is that fully certain? The reason behind it stems from Octavian forces destroying the Egyptians during the Battle of Actium. There is another theory regarding a deadly snake bite but I guess we’ll never know for sure.

This list could have been three times longer, but I’ll save you the read. Some events and people in history are just so fascinating and mysterious. Some honorable mentions for me are Marie Antoinette, the Romanovs, the Black Plague, Jack the Ripper, and so much more. Why do we have these obsessions? Is it because they’re scary, interesting, mysterious, or were we a part of it in a past life?