Has Jim Carrey Really Been Cloned? Here’s What We Know

Every couple of years, pop culture enthusiasts like to declare a new celebrity who has been cloned if they are acting a little differently, or they’ve finally hit their limit for plastic surgery. But, where do these insane theories actually come from, and why do people believe in them? Should the public believe in them if there’s substantial evidence? If so, how are common citizens supposed to hold those responsible for these actions accountable?

These questions have been swirling around in my head ever since I heard the breaking news about Jim Carrey. The internet went berserk upon seeing Carrey’s appearance at the 51st Annual César Awards in Paris. I will admit, it really did not look like him at all. His face looked extremely inflamed, like he had just gotten a fresh round of Botox and filler before the show. Many noted how light his eyes looked compared to his usual dark/hazel color. Some even went so far as to notice Carrey signing autographs with his right hand when he is notoriously a lefty. All very strange discoveries.

However, Tiktok users kept recycling the same line to further the narrative: “Jim Carrey said if he retires and comes back, it’s not him.” I looked for a clip of him saying this everywhere and could not find a thing – just people claiming he said it. This is where the theory loses me because it feels like a weird attempt at fear-mongering. My only guess about where this alleged quote comes from is the interview Carrey did on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2014, where he discussed the “truth” about the Illuminati and other conspiracies regarding show business. He made it clear that he was joking, even though many think there’s honesty in what he said because they find truth in the jokes.

Another piece of “evidence” similar to this, in the sense of being blown out of proportion, is an old clip of Carrey on David Letterman in 2008, stating that he uses a body double when he doesn’t want to go to events. The attention will be on this “clone,” and then he can go off and enjoy his day. Believers of the clone theory don’t explain what happens right after this conversation, though. Carrey declares that his body double is always with him, and said body double enters the stage, dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, a wifebeater, striped pants, and slicked, yet voluminous, ’50s-inspired hair. Again, Carrey’s jokes are being taken too seriously amidst this new development.

Furthermore, Alexis Stone, an English drag and makeup artist who often uses prosthetics for their projects, posted on Instagram with the caption, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey,” the first two pictures being Carrey at the now infamous event, and the third a picture of a prosthetic mask and wig. Those who are going to great lengths to prove the theory claim that Alexis Stone really went as Jim Carrey, but others, like myself, believe this is Internet trolling at its finest. The fact that people believed it shows that it worked. As I questioned before, this may just be because people love to take any opportunity to shamelessly plug their brand.

The original patent of this theory belongs to Avril Lavigne, who was believed to have committed suicide after her 2002 debut album release because of the combination of celebrity pressure and her grandfather’s death. A lookalike named Melissa was originally hired to distract paparazzi and create fake press for Lavigne, but once she “passed,” Melissa needed to step into the spotlight and create more music as Lavigne.

Selena Gomez has been another recent victim of the conspiracy as well. She has been very transparent about her health conditions, such as her lupus diagnosis in 2013 and her kidney transplant in 2017. However, fans (can you even call them fans?) surmise that Gomez lost her battle during her kidney transplant and was replaced quietly to not disappoint the public. This only came up recently due to Gomez’s difference in speech patterns, changes in her demeanor and appearance, and the fact that she is missing tattoos on her wrist and back in her newest Instagram posts.

I think a lot of this has to do with parasocial tendencies in our society today. People think they know celebrities like they know their own friends, and it is getting to a point where if they don’t look the same as they did a few years ago, they have to have been cloned. On the flip side, though, it might just be a plausible theory given the world we live in. In a capitalistic society, people will do anything to continue making money. Record labels and acting agencies do not want to give up what’s bringing in the most moolah, so if it means they need to keep a celebrity alive after their death to make that happen, so be it. All press is good press, right?

A lot of these details can be disproved. For example, it’s probably Gomez’s veneers contributing to her slower speech. Hey, maybe she’s using her Rare Beauty concealer to hide her tattoos, and it’s all a marketing scheme. On the other hand, maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to dismantle these kinds of theories. They may be a little far-fetched once in a while, but it opens up a broader conversation about the way our government is set up and how many people really have the power to control more than you’d think in our society.