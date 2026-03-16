Guide To One of Pennsylvania’s Greatest Hidden Treasures: Knoebels Grove

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Knoebels Amusement Park/Resort is a hidden treasure in Elysburg, central Pennsylvania. Knoebels is America’s largest free-admission park, with free parking and is still family-owned. Locals in the surrounding counties have been going to Knoebels their whole life, including me. I remember camping there almost every summer when I was little, swimming in the Crystal Pool, devouring potato cakes and frozen lemonades, and enjoying the scenery and nature that Knoebels is engulfed in. Though Knoebels might not be as well-known as Hershey Park or Dorney, many feel it is just as fun and more intimate than any other amusement park today. Beyond the free admission, Knoebels is known for much more, including its history, rides, food, and ambiance.

History of Knoebels

This year, Knoebels is celebrating its 100th anniversary of opening, a huge milestone for any park, but especially one that isn’t insanely popular. Knoebels began as a watering hole where people called “Tally-Hos” would visit. Over the years, the Knoebels family started providing cottages and picnic tables/benches around the watering hole. On July 4, 1926, Knoebels officially opened, and over the next 20 years, they began adding more and more attractions like the Grand Carousel, which is still operating today and is one of the last brass ring carousels in the world. Throughout the 40s and 50s, Knoebels began turning more and more into a full-fledged amusement park, with the addition of lots of new rides, restaurants, and other attractions like the Ferris Wheel, Playland, Pioneer Train, Motor Boats, and Custard Stand.

The 60s and 70s are when a lot of the things Knoebels is known for today were first introduced. For example, the campground opened, never-before-seen rides arrived, and some major expansions provided much more space for even more to come. From the 80s to now, Knoebels has introduced multiple roller coasters, the most well-known is the Phoenix, which has secured the top spot in the Golden Ticket awards for Best Wooden Roller Coaster for seven consecutive years and will likely continue. It is many people’s favorite ride there. Since the 80s, the park has also created mascots like Kozmo, opened a golf course, opened Flying Turns, the world’s only operating wooden bobsled roller coaster, and started Joy Through the Grove, a Christmas-themed light show similar to Hershey’s Sweet Lights, but honestly even better. You can learn even more details about Knoebels as well as other Pennsylvania history in the three museums throughout the park: the mining museum, history museum, and carousel museum. Or you might even run into Mr. Knoebels’ himself, Dick Knoebel, who is often spotted riding around on his scooter throughout the park. I’m sure he would gladly answer any questions about the history of his family’s park.

Rides and Attractions

Knoebels definitely offers a unique assortment of rides and attractions at the park. They have a total of 60 rides and about 12 attractions. There are 6 roller coasters in the park, ranging from Kozmo’s Kurves, a family-style coaster, to Impulse, a more thrilling coaster, with a vertical drop. There are 2 log flumes, the Skloosh and Giant Flume. In my family, it’s a tradition that we all have to get on the Giant Flume around the age of three. There is also a whole kiddie rides section of the park, separate from some of the more thrilling rides. Scattered throughout the rest of the park are many flat rides like the Stratosphere and Haunted Mansion, with each having different levels of intensity. Some of the attractions are mini golf, Lazer Command, and Playland Arcade. Some of the attractions are even free, like the Americana, Bald Eagle Habitat, and Kozmo’s Play Area.

To ride a ride or participate in the attractions, you can either use tickets or buy a wristband, both of which can be purchased throughout the park or online. To me, being able to collect and save up on tickets is what makes Knoebels feel so nostalgic and classic, kind of like a hometown fair. On the Knoebels website, you can read about each ride and attraction at the park and learn more about the ride’s height/weight requirements, ticket price, duration, history, category: family, classic, kiddie, thrill, or coaster; and more. Some of my favorite rides are the Paratrooper, Cosmotron, Italian Trapeze, Galleon, and Phoenix.

Food and Drinks

If you don’t know Knoebels because of the Phoenix, then you likely know of it because of its food. Knoebels has won the Golden Ticket award for best food 21 times in 24 years and is very deserving of this award. There are 39 dining locations/options at Knoebels spread across the park. They range from popcorn/snack stands to food trucks to sit-down restaurants, all offering a wide variety of food for everyone and anyone. Many people also bring their own food to the park and eat at the pavilions. Birthday parties or other gatherings are often held there, too. Some of Knoebels’ most well-known foods and drinks are potato cakes, gator bites, frozen iced tea and lemonade, Potato Barn fries, and Water Wheel specialty sundaes. My favorite, though, has to be the Pickle On A Stick found all over the park in different stands.

Nature and Ambience

What makes Knoebels so great is the atmosphere and ambience. You are surrounded by tons of nature with no sight of modern houses, buildings, warehouses, or developments. Though Knoebels doesn’t technically have a zoo, wildlife can be spotted anywhere, but especially when riding the two trains that go through the more wooded areas of the park. You often see squirrels, chipmunks, and birds. Or you could visit the bald eagles near the back of the park. This is why so many people of all ages love going to Knoebels just to walk around and enjoy the scenery. It’s free, so why not experience it?

Knoebels is one of Pennsylvania’s greatest hidden treasures. Even though it’s not as popular as I think it should be, I also like how underrated it is because it makes the atmosphere even more familial and intimate. With the heartwarming history, fun rides, delicious food, and beautiful atmosphere, anyone could find something to like about Knoebels. With it being its 100th anniversary of opening this year, I encourage you to try to get a trip in this summer to central PA to visit this wonderful place. I can guarantee you will enjoy it.