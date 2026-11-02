Gleeboot Is Officially Happening! Here’s What We Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The reboot for the classic, campiest TV drama ever made, Glee, has officially been announced! The original series ran from 2009-2015 and was known for its hilariously charming cast, progressive plot points, and most importantly: its renditions of popular songs. It’s been over 10 years since fans gleeked out and they are ready for more from McKinley High. As of last week, we found out that Hulu will be streaming the upcoming “Gleeboot” in the near future. Since that announcement, we’ve learned of some new information, cast announcements and hints, and tons of fan theories. In my opinion, the best part of Glee was the unapologetic humor that filled the original series. Glee was an incredibly progressive show for its time that covered social issues like bullying, LGBTQIA+ experiences, teen pregnancy, and so much more. These topics were “sensitive” and the show not only included them, but shamelessly made light of them through humor. It is a huge wish of mine (as a Gleek myself) that this style of approach to typically sensitive topics remains lighthearted and humorous. Other fans, however, have different wishes, and some predictions can be reasonably made from the information releases we’ve seen since the initial reboot announcement. Here’s what we know so far:

The Script is already written.

It has been reported that Sean Murphy, the creator of the original series, completed the script last month. So, while we don’t know the release date of the reboot just yet, we know that things are truly in the works and the ideas for each episode are tangible.

Lea Michele is officially returning.

It has been officially confirmed that Lea Michele will be returning as our beloved Rachel Berry. We don’t know if she can read the script, but we know that the show wouldn’t be the same without her.

other members of the original cast will be returning too.

According to Sean Murphy, he has been in contact with 10 of the original cast members and all of them are enthusiastic about the reboot, indicating that some, if not all of them, will be joining the show once again. We’ve also seen social media posts from the actors of Brittany S. Pearce, Sam Evans, Tina Cohen-Change, and Artie Abrams that hint at their Glee return.

Some Focal Members are still in question.

In one interview (that broke my heart) with Jane Lynch, who played none other than Sue Sylvester, she explained that she had not been notified of the reboot, but that she’d be “the first in line to do it.” So, even with that uncertainty, there is still hope.

Additionally, Matthew Morrsion (aka, Will Schuester) has expressed hope for Mr. Schue’s return to the series. Unfortunately, there is currently no official news of his connection with Murphy or confirmation of his return.

Beyond what has officially been confirmed and hinted at, there are plenty of (mostly joking) fan theories, expectations, and reminiscences that have had me hooked all week.

These two expectations differ in one being wishful while the other is…more fearful.

This reel reminisces on my absolute favorite humorous scene from the original series:

And this one humorously reflects on the absurdity of the original series that simply cannot be replicated:

Personally, my theory is that these existing theories will barely scratch the surface of the bizarre content the Gleeboot will truly present to us. Just like every other Gleek, I am so ready to see what the reimagination of this series brings! I’m unsure if the nature of the original series can be replicated, but I can’t wait to find out.