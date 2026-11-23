This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Within West Chester’s Her Campus chapter, as a group we host various sustainability events throughout the school year. Many events are founded on giving back to those in need. This fall, we devoted our event to help fill West Chester University’s resource pantry ahead of Thanksgiving. The on campus resource pantry provides immense help to university students in need. In collaboration with Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication honor society, we wanted to bring the community together, spread thankfulness, and focus on helping others.

What is the Resource Pantry?

West Chester University’s resource pantry is available to all West Chester students. The pantry is located within the student health center, or the lower level of Commonwealth Hall. Moreover, it’s open without needing an appointment, making it additionally convenient for students! The pantry contains a variety of essentials from stationary to foods! College students face multitudes of financial based struggles, as school is expensive, jobs aren’t always accessible to students, and it’s not always easy to travel to stores. The pantry is easy access and absolutely free. The pantry includes non-perishable food items like canned goods, snacks, pastas, frozen meals, spices, condiments, grains, etc. Additionally, the pantry provides fresh produce including eggs, milk, cheese, bread, and fruits/vegetables. Finally, the pantry also contains personal care items, like bath, laundry, and other toiletries.

What was Her Campus’s event?

As a club partnered with LPH, we decided to host a “Stuff The Pantry” drive in hopes to support the resource pantry. We hosted it in one of our dining locations, Sykes Student Union, where many students socialize every day. At our table, we held room for donations and every donator received a goodie bag. To serve as a small thank you, the bag contained positive messages, products, and candy. In addition to the goodie bags, we gave out raffle tickets for each item donated. Our community came together and donated 3 raffle baskets for us to give away, and they included coffee, gift cards, and ingredients to make a soup! Leading up to the event our social media/marketing teams promoted our event to encourage donations. All donations went straight to the on campus pantry, ready to assist other students.

Why is this important?

With Thanksgiving coming up it makes me reflect a lot on how privileged I am to know I have a family to go home to, with care, and food on the table. Although the resource pantry is available to students of all needs, it’s especially essential to those less fortunate. Her Campus as a collective is a group of girls devoted to community and creation. It was beautiful to witness collaboration surrounding gratefulness and giving back. There is something so special about students giving what they have to help other students. This event is reflective of the community and is truly full circle. Giving back is kindness that does not just stop with the act—it’s an everlasting give.

It’s important to be aware of resources like the on campus resource pantry. As well as staying involved with opportunities to give back to others. Helping others and engaging in community is truly the gift that keeps on giving.