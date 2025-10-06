Girls’ Night, Best Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can be crazy busy. Juggling classes and their workload, clubs, and maybe even a job can be hard – sometimes so hard that I forget to prioritize my friends! It makes me feel like sh*t when I realize it’s actually been a while since I spent quality time with the people who mean the most to me. It happens to the best of us, especially in a culture that pushes us to be better and more hardworking every day. While focusing on academic success or making money is great, it can also put a strain on relationships without balance. That’s why I love that in the past year or so, my friends have created, almost unintentionally, a girl’s night habit.

My friend group loves a good TV show that comes out weekly. Currently, we are obsessed with Dancing With The Stars, and we gather at my house every Tuesday at 8 PM to watch and vote live. Sometimes we make cookies or order takeout. Other times, just being in each other’s company is enough. When the show wraps up, the group lingers, and we take the time to catch up before the end of the night. This has been a great little habit for us to keep up because it creates a dedicated time each week for us to put everything else aside and do something fun together. DWTS is perfect because we get really, really into it, and no one would dare to miss watching an episode. I would highly recommend watching and making a pyramid of the teams that your friend group can vote on each week or fun paddles for you to place your votes like the judges do (to add a little bit of extra fun)!

If you’re not a fan of celeb-studded dancing, but you want to try to set scheduled “girls’ nights” each week or month, any show would work, or you can ditch the TV idea altogether and have movie nights, potluck dinners, baking competitions, craft or game nights, or even just a fun old-fashioned sleepover. Try making a Pinterest board with your closest friends where you can gather recipes, crafts, and game ideas so that you never run out, and pick a day and time that can be repeated that works in everyone’s schedule. Make sure everyone adds it to their calendars.

You’ll notice after a while how much more connected you feel to your best friends when you make spending time together a major priority. It seems like such a small change and commitment, but it makes the biggest difference! Part of the college experience is the friendships you make, so be sure to cherish them during this time of your life.