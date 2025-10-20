Get Your Money Up: How A Job In College Can Change More Than Just Your Bank Account

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I worked a few different jobs throughout high school, but took a break from work my freshman year of college. I was feeling overwhelmed by my fresh start away from home, and took my first two semesters to settle into my new life. In the fall of my sophomore year, I knew it was time to get back to work, and I took up a part-time job at a local coffee shop. It has been the best decision ever. Obviously, working a part-time job is necessary for a lot of college students to pay for our bills, our tuition, our food. But there are some other plus sides to having a job alongside your education that I hadn’t even considered when I started. My job is one of my favorite parts of my college life. Shocking, I know, because who likes going to work? If you’re on the fence about picking up part-time work, if you’re not sure what kind of job is right for you, or if you are unsure of how to balance work, school, and extracurriculars, it’s okay! My experience might be able to help you.

Earning money to support yourself in college while trying to balance a course load, friends and relationships, and often extracurricular commitments can be very difficult. The job search itself can be a stressful thing, too. When I was going through it, I made a list of local places that seemed to hire students, and then sent emails or asked in person. I knew I would thrive best in a job that dealt with customer service – I know I’m friendly and a team player, and I wanted to work somewhere that would allow me to use those characteristics. Try to find a job opening that will play to your strengths. Also, don’t be afraid to ask around and put yourself out there! You never know what connections you make and what unexpected job opportunities are out there in your college community.

I would say the biggest unexpected benefit (blessing, even) to come out of getting hired at my current job is my coworkers. If you are lucky, you can make friends for life at your job, especially if it’s a job in your college town that likely hires a lot of college-aged people. I love my coworkers so much. I feel supported and loved when I go to work, which can be a hard thing to find in a workplace. I made sure that when I was figuring out where to apply, I prioritized looking for someplace I was familiar with that I felt had a vibe I could mesh with. It worked! I never dread going to work, for the first time in my life, because I know that even if it’s a really busy or hard day, the people I’ll be spending it with will make me laugh and keep me going the whole time. Go into your college job search looking for more than just money. Open yourself up to new friendships as well!

My biggest concern when I was planning to start a job in college was the balance of it all. The biggest way I’ve managed to keep my life together is to commit to an evening routine. After work, I shower and eat, finish my homework for the day, and do some self-care, which always includes skincare and a cup of tea and sometimes includes reading, journaling, or watching TV with my friends. It’s nice to know that I’ve made this commitment to myself that keeps me feeling on track even after a long day.

Overall, having an income during college is important. Developing your sense of responsibility and routine as well as making possible friends for life and networking for your future is so worth it. This is your sign to update your resume and put yourself out there!