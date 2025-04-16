The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I’m being super honest, this semester has been kinda really hard. I feel like no matter what I do I’m just constantly fighting for my life. Because of that, I’ve started reverting back to my high school self. Which basically means I’’ve been reading webtoons and playing on my switch maybe a little too much. And again, if I’m allowed to be super honest! I think it’s the only thing actually keeping me from lying on my bathtub floor and crying every night…so yeah! Because of that, I wanted to make a list of games I love that have made me feel at peace in a time of my life where it’s pretty much anything but that. These are all games I 100% recommend and if you don’t end up playing at least one, I’ll feel a little offended. Enjoy and happy gaming!

Echos of Wisdom

My boyfriend is a huge huge HUGEEEE nerd and is obsessed with the Zelda games. For my birthday this year, he got me Echos of Wisdom, and oh my god I love it so much. The art style is really different from the originals, but if you’re like me and into games that are visually super cute this one is definitely for you. Even the monsters are so freaking cute. I didn’t realize how freaky some of them were until after I played Echos of Wisdom…like I’m sorry the wizzrobes in Breath of the Wild actually scare me so much, it’s not okay. I love love love that you get to play as Zelda and yes…you can change her outfits. Like come onnnnnn does this not sound amazing? In this game, you play as Zelda and go on a journey to restore peace in Hyrule and defeat Null. The storyline is so good and there are so many fun little side quests that will have you playing for hours on end. And let’s not forget about the actual dialogue because why did this game have me laughing out loud alone in my room at like two am? I loved playing this game and was so sad to say goodbye to Zelda once I finished it.

Spiritfarer

I got Spiritfarer in my senior year of high school and did that thing where you love something so much and don’t want it to ever end so you literally just don’t finish it. Three years later, I’ve actually finished it and…yeah it’s probably the most beautiful switch game out there. This game is especially for any cozy game lovers…if you’re pulling out your switch on a rainy day you better be loading up this game because it’s just that cozy. You get to play as Stella, who is basically both a ship captain, landlord, and grim reaper? It sounds kinda weird but it actually works super well. The point of the game is to explore the world and help spirits move on to the afterlife, all while you help Stella work through her own baggage. This game has literally every cozy game requirement: fishing, crafting, mining, farming, and cooking…all while forming deep and complex relationships with the spirits. Everything about Spiritfarer is beautiful. The art style, soundtrack, but most especially the dialogue. Oh my god, I cried so many times while playing this game, I definitely recommend it to anybody who’s trying to feel something because ooooo girl, you’re about to feel a whole lot of everything playing this game. Also, you have a cat so that’s like plus a million points.

Monster Prom

Okay, this game is just funny AF. IT’S FUNNY AF. Monster Prom is a dating simulator where you play as a monster that goes to a monster high school with other monsters. And duhhhh prom is coming up so you need to get the baddest of the bad, like die on a sword for type bad, to be your prom date! You basically spend the whole game flirting and being a total simp. This game is all dialogue but the dialogue is literally so funny that you won’t ever get bored. If you’re someone who’s really into games with multiple endings, you have to play this one, it literally has like a million. This game is so fun that I had to buy the next two…like give me every baddie you got.

Cozy Grove

For the last game on this list I #had to include Cozy Grove. In Cozy Grove you play as a spirit scout who’s on a mission to bring back joy to a deserted island filled with troubled bear spirits in desperate need of help, who are, yes, super cute. Literally everything about this game is super cute. I love that you get to customize your spirit scout and even the island as you explore. My island is lowkey still a little rough, but please do not play with my spirit scout, she is so tea that she actually got a badge for it. I definitely suggest this game to anyone who is a fan of games filled with quests and millions of things to collect…and ghost bears, but yeah.

Thank you for reading my list! Writing this kinda really made me want to play on my switch but finals week is actually like 2.5 seconds away so let me open up my d2l homepage instead. Shoutout to all the girl gamers out there, I see you, I feel you, I am you. Happy Gaming!