From Writer To Editor-In-Chief

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first joined the writing team, I thought I was just signing up to write articles, connect with a close-knit community, and add something fun to my college experience. I had no idea that I was actually stepping into a journey that would shape my confidence, my leadership style, and the way I see myself professionally and personally.

Starting as a Writer: Finding My Voice

Sophomore year, the year I decided to become a Her Campus writer, everything felt new and slightly intimidating. I remember staring at my first pitch idea, unsure if it was “good enough” or if anyone would even care to read what I had to say. But I quickly learned that writing for Her Campus wasn’t about being perfect. It was about showing up, sharing ideas, and trusting that my voice mattered.

As a writer, I found my confidence, not only in storytelling, but in vulnerability. Every article I published felt like a small step toward understanding my own perspective and realizing that I had something worth contributing. Most importantly, I found a lively and supportive community. I was never writing alone. I was surrounded by other people who were just as passionate, creative, and willing to grow as I was. When I shared my articles on social media, I received overwhelming support from close friends and family, as well as from people I hadn’t connected with in years. Those interactions proved to me that my voice does matter, that my work can resonate with others, and that by sharing my writing, I was expanding not just my reach, but my own sense of possibility. This sense of belonging made me want to contribute more.

Becoming Chapter Editor

When I transitioned into the role of Chapter Editor, everything shifted. I was no longer just focused on my own writing. I was now responsible for helping others bring their ideas to life. Suddenly, I was sending pitch reminders, managing team messages, tracking submissions, offering pitch suggestions, and helping writers refine their ideas when they felt stuck or unsure.

At first, I worried I wouldn’t be ready or good enough for that level of responsibility. I quickly realized that leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about being present, supportive, and willing to help others grow through the process. This role taught me how to communicate effectively, how to balance structure with creativity, and how to support people in a way that made them feel capable rather than overwhelmed. I learned that sometimes the smallest message, like a reminder, a suggestion, or encouragement, can be the difference between someone giving up or pushing through.

Becoming Editor-in-Chief

Stepping into the Editor-in-Chief role was both exciting and nerve-racking. I was now responsible for the entire writing team, and that meant more than just logistics. It meant fostering a welcoming, open-minded, and supportive culture for everyone to bond, feel seen, and be supported.

Serving within this role, I focused on building that creative and supportive culture. I organized writing workshops to help with article brainstorming and development, but also to re-establish excitement and morale within the team! I wanted people to feel like writing wasn’t just a mundane task, but something they could actually enjoy and grow from. I also took on situational leadership moments, stepping in wherever I was needed, whether that was problem-solving, training new members, or helping ensure everyone aligned with both Her Campus and West Chester University’s values and brand mission.

But the most important thing I learned in this role was that leadership is not about control, it’s about care. It’s about seeing people, listening to them, and helping them become the best version of themselves within a shared space. And in doing that, I found myself growing too, in patience, in confidence, and in my ability to lead with intention.

What These Roles Taught Me

Each role has built on the one before it. As a writer, I learned to trust in my voice. As Chapter Editor, I learned to support others in finding theirs. As Editor-in-Chief, I learned how to build and sustain a community where creativity could thrive. But beyond the titles, what I really gained was perspective. I learned that growth doesn’t always feel linear. At times you may feel uncertain, like saying yes before you feel ready, like figuring things out as you go. But those are often the moments that matter most.

If there is one thing I hope someone takes away from my experience, it is this: say yes, even when you are unsure. Take the lead and get involved with the opportunity that feels slightly out of your comfort zone. Say yes to the role you don’t feel fully qualified for yet.

You never know 100% what you are capable of until you give yourself the chance to try. For me, saying yes led me from being a first-time writer to eventually leading a group of fantastic and confident writers. I wouldn’t trade this journey for anything. So if you are about to embark on a new journey, uncertain of what will come next, take the leap. You never know what will come from it.