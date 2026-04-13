From Car Mukbang’s to Reality TV Shows: Trisha Paytas’s Journey of “Crying on the Kitchen Floor”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of grooming/sexual abuse, body image issues, and sex work-related trauma.*

Trisha Paytas, the internet icon and meme queen, just announced the release of her new memoir, Crying on the Kitchen Floor. This memoir has been a long time coming, with Trisha hinting at its release and the writing process for a while on her podcast, Just Trish, and her other socials. She officially announced the memoir and its release date, November 11th, 2026, on March 24th. To many fans, this memoir is expected to be an iconic, but also deep, look into her life up until this point, but if you’re not a fan of Trish, you might not know the significance of this memoir.

Trisha Paytas has been sharing herself online, in pop culture, on television, and pretty much everywhere you get media for the last 20 years. And if you know anything about Trisha, you know she has done a lot within these 20 years to get herself fame and attention, whether it’s good or bad. So, as you can expect, she has had a lot of different as well as entertaining experiences that she could write about in her official memoir of her life thus far.

Before beginning her journey to fame, Trisha lived in Illinois with her mom. She moved between living with her mom in Illinois and her dad in California a lot of her childhood. Trisha has said numerous times that since she was little, she wanted to be famous, so the time spent in California probably influenced those hopes. Over the years, Trisha has talked about the struggles she faced in her teen years. Something I definitely think she’ll talk about in her memoir is the inappropriate and sexual relationships she had with her older teachers while in high school. Trisha has said that these situations affected how she viewed relationships and who she would date as she got older. I also think she’ll discuss her struggles with body image beginning during her childhood and the effects it has had on her her whole life.

Prior to posting her first YouTube video in 2007, Trisha tried to gain fame in other ways. She did some modeling and attempted to become an actress, but over time she relied on escorting, stripping, and other adult work to make enough money to afford living in L.A. Trisha has discussed this time of her life a lot and how she believes young girls should not be able to do that kind of work until they are older because of the trauma that comes with it and the lack of judgement on what you think is best for you at that age. I think Trisha will make it a point to bring this up again in her memoir to try to get the attention of as many young girls who might also be struggling with money like she did.

Other endeavors Trisha went on to find fame included multiple televised appearances. She was on Guinness World Records Unleashed, where she attempted to break the world’s fastest talker record. She was also on The Greg Behrendt Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, America’s Got Talent, as well as many others, where she would troll the audience and show off her quirky personality just for some more attention in hopes of hitting her big break. She was also on My Strange Addiction as a self-admitted tanning addict. I hope in the memoir; Trisha will go into detail on her thoughts going into these shows and if she ever really thought one of them would lead to her becoming mega famous. Later on, when she had more internet fame, she went on shows like Celebrity Big Brother and The Reality House. During these shows, Trisha was going through a lot personally within relationships, with her mental health, as well as drug problems, so I’m sure we’ll see these shows come up in discussions of those hardships in the memoir.

Trisha’s YouTube presence was nothing but insanely iconic for the last 20 years. The channel “blndsundoll4mj” was where she had found her most success, through trolling, mukbangs, ASMR, rants/storytimes, collabs, music videos, and anything and everything in between. These videos are where you can find many of her well-known memes and most popular moments, especially the many videos of her crying on the kitchen floor. She has said that while writing her memoir, she would often go back and watch some of these videos to look back on and figure out what all she would like to include, so I expect a lot of these moments to be talked about in the memoir. A few specific moments I would love to see brought up are her “I Love You Jesus” music video, her drive-through memes, and her back and forth break up videos.

I Love You Jesus Music Video – Trisha Paytas

Trisha has also had her fair share of controversies, which can be seen by the number of her YouTube apology videos. A few examples of this are racism and antisemitism allegations, sexual identity and mental health backlash, as well as other internet feuds and trolling. I’m not sure Trisha will talk about the more intense allegations she has faced, but I could see her talking about her growth since then and her support for those communities. On the other hand, I really hope she brings up the many internet feuds she has been in because some of them are simply too iconic not to. Now that she has had time to reflect on the situations with David Dobrik, Jeffrey Star, Shane Dawson, Colleen Ballinger, Ethan Klein, etc., I would love to hear her thoughts on what happened now and how they have affected her to this day (in part for my own guilty pleasure, because I love learning new YouTube drama lore).

Lastly, I would love to see Trisha end the memoir talking about her current stage of life: motherhood and marriage. I think it would be really wholesome for it to end on a happy note, where Trisha would discuss the healing process that has come with being a mother and wife the last few years. It would round the memoir out in a beautiful way, showing that life can always get better, and you won’t always be crying on the kitchen floor. I already know this memoir will be another infamous venture Trisha will take. Even after finishing the memoir, she has already been doing so many new things. It was recently announced that she will be in two television shows, Euphoria and Hacks and it is rumored she will be at the Met Gala this year. I can’t wait to see what else she does with her growing fame for the next 20 plus years.