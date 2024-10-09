Feeling That College Burnout? Here Are Some Films That Are Guaranteed To Spike Your Motivation!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when the days feel short, the homework feels long, and every time you glance at your planner, the list of assignments only seems to get longer. Now that we are heading into October, this is when that overwhelming, burnout feeling tends to come out. At least for me, I find that the more stressed out I am with school, the more burnt out I tend to feel as I’m studying or completing assignments. Ultimately this can lead to an exhausting cycle. You’re unmotivated, then stressing out about your lack of motivation, but then getting burned out from the work that needs to be done that you haven’t done because you’re unmotivated.

It’s a brutal cycle, right?!

It’s suggested that taking breaks or doing something enjoyable helps to combat that stress. But what if there was a way to kill two birds with one stone by giving yourself a brain break that motivated you in school?

Well, look no further because if you love entertainment just as much as I do, I have a list of the best TV shows and movies that will get you into motivation mode. These films in some way feature education, hard work, and struggle, while being entertaining and mindless watches!

Gilmore Girls

If you are looking for a show that you can binge over the school year that’ll push you to keep working hard at your degree, Gilmore Girls is the perfect option. One of the show’s underlying storylines surrounds academic success, making it the perfect motivation and inspiration.

Although the premise of the show follows a mother and daughter navigating life in their small town, the show also follows Rory Gilmore, a bright young student who is dedicated to school. With her dreams of attending an Ivy League school with the dream of becoming a journalist, Rory’s storyline is inspiring as she prioritizes school over her busy life. I find Gilmore Girls to be extra relatable because although school comes easy for Rory, the show still displays her struggles with her academics and stress, which, let’s be honest, everyone struggles with. Gilmore Girls is a really well-rounded depiction of academics that’ll prompt you to keep up or refine your work ethic.

Legally Blonde

For all the pre-law students this one’s for you…

Legally Blonde is the definition of how far some motivation, grit, and the occasional boy issue, can take you in school.

College student Elle Woods has it all. She is the it girl of her sorority, loved by all her peers, and has the man of her dreams. However, her life turns upside down when her expected engagement turns into a breakup. Her ex-dream man alludes that she isn’t smart enough for him or is “too blonde”. With the intent of winning him back, Woods decides to follow him to Harvard Law School but soon discovers her love of law school.

Even though the story begins with Elle going to Havard to win her man back, the story quickly escalates as Woods realizes she needs to discipline herself, as Havard is no joke. Woods also experiences her peers making preconceived notions of her being the ditzy blonde, with daddy’s money. Instead of dropping out, she handles everything and decides to show not only her man and her peers but herself that she is way more knowledgeable than she lets on….

This movie always reminds me that no matter what negative opinion or preconception someone has of you, to focus on yourself and work hard at your goals, and not for others but for yourself.

The Big Bang Theory

Another show that you can watch during the semester that will motivate you in your academics is The Big Bang Theory. This popular sitcom follows Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, two rather socially awkward physicists, working hard in their demanding jobs while balancing their social lives. But when their new neighbor Penny, an aspiring actress, moves across the hallway, they begin a corky friendship. With the combination of humor, relatable characters, and accurate depictions of hard work, this TV show will make you want to get out of your books and start studying for your next physics exam!

Monster University

Did you really think some type of animated kids movie wasn’t going to find its way on this list? Call it a cliche, but Monster University is one of my go-to’s when I need to be put back into the academic mood. Though Monster University isn’t the most realistic depiction of academics, the movie’s entertainment factor makes up for it.

The movie tries to answer the question of what would happen if monsters had to go to school.

Monster’s University follows Mike Wazaski and James P. Sullivan (Sulley), who are kicked out of their prestigious university after getting into a fight in class. To make things right, the two monsters team up together to compete in a scare competition that if they win, they’ll be accepted back into the university.

Although this film is a lighthearted take on academic integrity, don’t be fooled by its humor because the story still dabbles in the determination and commitment that school can require to succeed. Monster University also discusses that feeling of never being enough despite working hard.

Don’t worry though, this is a Pixar movie, so everything works out perfectly in the end!

Now that we are in the full swing of the school year, academic stress and burnout can become fairly common for college students. However, it is so important to prioritize yourself and find ways to cope with the stress of college. Hopefully, these films can do both by giving your brain a break, while getting you into the right headset.

Good luck, and remember to give yourself a break when needed. You deserve it!