Fall Festivities: 5 Autumn Activities Around West Chester 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

The air is crisp and cool, orange leaves are crunching beneath your feet, pumpkins are everywhere you look, and West Chester is alive with fall charm. Autumn is one of my favorite seasons, so I feel like my best self when the colder weather rolls around. West Chester is such a beautiful place through all seasons, but the colder ones have to be my favorite…Not to mention all there is to do! So turn on Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) and grab a cup of apple cider; Whether you’re looking to embrace the views, enjoy festive activities, or indulge in fall treats, there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Here are five fun fall activities you won’t want to miss around West Chester!

Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards never fails to be my favorite fall activity each year. From spooky hayrides to a farmers market, Linvilla has fall festivity on every corner. I was just there last weekend and had the best time enjoying delicious wood-fired pizza, the best apple cider donuts I’ve ever had, and pumpkin rolls. And if that isn’t enough to get you running there, there are plenty of other things to do like a corn maze, pumpkin picking, beer garden, petting zoo, and so much more. The price is a huge plus too, as you can go for free and spend money on anything you’d like to buy or do!

Downtown Halloween Parade

West Chester’s extravagant parades are high up on the list of things I love most about this town. The yearly Halloween parade, taking place on October 23rd this year, is something that people of all ages can enjoy. The tradition features local organizations, communities, and creative floats, making it the most fall-festive thing to see all season. And did I mention it’s free?! Full of entertainment, music, dancing, characters, and free candy, you don’t want to miss this parade, especially if you live near campus and are just a short walk away! I’ve gone with my friends every year and even danced in the parade during high school, so this activity has a warm place in my autumn-loving heart.

Highland Orchards

Although I’ve never been to Highland Orchards, I can tell you about the hype around it and all the things to do there just from hearing about it! Mostly everyone I know has been here at least once, whether it was for the apple picking or fall festivals on the weekends. You may be wondering what the difference between this and Linvilla is; Highland offers activities beyond the traditional pumpkin picking and hayrides (though they do offer those as well) such as face painting, pony rides, live music, and apple canons, making it an amusing and lively area filled with activities people of any age can find enjoyment in.

Bates Motel

Bates Motel is another attraction I have not been to, solely because I am a wimp and hate haunted houses…Or anything scary, for that matter. A short 15-minute drive from campus, Bates Motel has three different attractions. Bates Motel, named one of the best haunted houses in America with its realism and high action, is considered the main attraction, hence the name. The Haunted Hayride is another attraction filled with animatronics, giant monsters, and all different sets and props. This one has been rated as the #1 haunted attraction in America by several national publications. And lastly, The Revenge of the Scarecrows Haunted Trail is a tall cornfield loaded with buildings, monsters, and actors in full costume. With these three horrifying attractions all in one place, it’s clear to see why Bates Motel is a popular pick among those near or far.

Milky Way Farm

To end on a less terrifying note, Milky Way Farm is a more family-friendly fall option. For only $5, you can experience 2 hours filled with pumpkin picking, corn mazes, and farm animals. There are even free hayrides that take you to the pumpkin patch! You can also shop fall harvest products, like corn, squash, and gourds. All these elements make for a perfect fall activity!

There are countless more fall activities to do around West Chester, but these ones really stand out to me! Grab your friends or go solo and don’t miss out on any of these fun experiences! Happy fall!!