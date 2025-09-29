This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has always been one of my favorite seasons. The pumpkin flavors, the changes of the leaves, and the cooler weather have always been comforting and nostalgic to me. Back home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, one of my favorite fall traditions is going to the fair. Throughout Lancaster County, many townships like Solanco, New Holland, and my home township, West Lampeter, always host a huge fair for the community. This consists of animal shows, baking and art competitions, fireworks, parades, and good food.

Each township has its own week that they host the fair, and I always try to make the effort to go back home so I can attend the fairs. Ever since I was two years old, fair season has always been my favorite. Going with my family and spending the evening eating pulled pork sandwiches, drinking vanilla milkshakes, and (my favorite part), going to the petting zoo. Fair season has always been an important part of my life. It always makes me excited to go with my family and see friends and people in my community. Even though there are rarely changes to the setup, sponsor tables, and the food at the fair, it has always made me feel at home.

Since moving to West Chester and attending college, I hold onto those special moments when I am at home very close to my heart. West Chester also has amazing fall activities to do, like the annual Food Truck Festival, where local restaurants and food vendors line up on the streets of West Chester, and it is a great event to attend on a Sunday afternoon. I am grateful to live in a place that also hosts full activities and makes me feel at home even if I am miles away.