Experiences Buying a Car As A College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are certain moments in life that make you feel like you’re stepping into the next phase of adulthood. For some, it was signing their first lease, starting their first full-time internship or job, or paying their first big bill. For me, it was buying my car while still being a full-time college student.

As a college student, owning a car can feel like a luxury. Between tuition, textbooks, groceries, and trying to maintain a social life, many students are already balancing a lot when it comes to finances. The idea of adding a car payment, insurance, and maintenance into that mix can feel overwhelming for some, but for me, it was a goal that I really wanted to work towards.

The process of buying my car wasn’t something that happened overnight; it took countless hours of planning, many months and years of saving, and a lot of thinking about what I could realistically afford. There were some moments where I even questioned whether it was the right decision while still being a student. At the same time, I knew that purchasing my first car would give me a newfound sense of independence and help me prepare for life after graduation.

Buying a car also meant learning things I never thought about before. Suddenly, I was doing research on interest rates for car loans, mileage, and reliability. I also found myself asking many car questions (sorry dad), comparing options, and ultimately, just trying to make a smart long-term decision that I wouldn’t regret. It felt less like a casual shopping trip to Target, and more like a real adult responsibility, allowing me take the next step into adulthood.

Last year, I had the spectacular opportunity to work at a corporate company working as a Marketing and Communications intern. This experience taught me a lot professionally and about the field I am about to enter after graduation. Along with gaining valuable experience, the internship was also paid, which allowed me to start working toward a financial goal I had set for myself. Throughout the internship, I saved most of the money I earned. Each paycheck brought me a little closer to being able to purchase a car on my own.

There were definitely moments when it would have been easy to spend that money. After long days of work or fun outings with friends, it was tempting to spend it. But I stayed focused on the bigger picture. Every time I chose to save instead, I reminded myself why I had started in the first place. That discipline ended up being one of the biggest factors in helping me reach my goal.

Being a female college student was just another layer that hindered my confidence during the start of my car buying process.When women go to dealerships, the sales people tend to think that they don’t know much about cars, making it easier to take advantage of them during the car buying process. This can cause a lot of anxiety for women, so purchasing a car can feel very intimidating. What helped was that my dad was also searching for a car at the time, so I got to walk through the process of him buying a car before I did it myself. Though I learned a lot watching my dad go through the car buying process, going through it myself taught me that asking questions, doing plenty of research, and trusting yourself goes a really long way.

After countless hours of research, I found a brand that I felt was reliable and one I could trust. I ultimately landed on a Honda. After committing to a brand, the next challenge was to select a model. The car that my parents let me use in high school was a small, sport-like car. Though I absolutely loved driving that car, I knew that as I got older I would need something with more space and practicality. That led me to the Honda HR-V, which is a compact SUV. I even chose the sport version as it was something that reminded me of the first car I drove.

When I test drove the car I had researched for so long, it was like a dream. The moment I sat behind the wheel and started driving, I had a feeling it might be the one. My dad actually came with me for the test drive and all I remember saying was “This is my car! DAD… I love this car!! I need this car,” and so on.

Despite having all of those feelings, I didn’t want to get too attached as we didn’t talk numbers yet. Once the test drive ended, we sat down and discussed pricing. At first, it was not quite where I needed it to be, so we ended up leaving.

After leaving, I couldn’t help but think about that car. The color was a perfect misty green. The mileage was decently low. The interior was everything I could wish for. The way it drove was so smooth and the safety features were undeniably great.

A few days later, I revisited the dealership and talked numbers again. This time, the conversation was a bit different. There was a deal on the table that made sense for me, and suddenly the goal I had been working toward for so long felt real. Before I knew it, the paperwork was signed and I was walking out with the keys to my very first car.

The moment I finally purchased my car, when everything was signed and the keys were in my hand, it felt so surreal. It wasn’t just about owning the car itself. It represented months and years of hard work, saving money, and making a commitment to something bigger.

If there is one thing I hope others take away from my experience, it is this: goals that feel unachievable or far away are in fact still possible. With time, discipline, and belief in yourself, you can achieve more than you might think. Sometimes it just starts with a dream, a plan, and some courage to actually go after it.