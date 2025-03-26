The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My best friend’s dad took a new job in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Two months ago, we spontaneously decided we’d fly out for spring break. On a nine-day vacation in an esteemed place I’d never been to, I decided to, for whatever reason, preemptively pursue food reviewing, which didn’t go as planned but…at least now I know never to pursue that track.

Instead I’m reminiscing on my amazing trip and all of the spots we got to try out coupled with lovely people we met along the way. Every spot had character, its own meticulous atmosphere, its own crowd, and I’m blessed with memories to last a lifetime.

Post-landing: Lunch at Rudy’s

Rating: 8/10

Something new to this east coast girl was the perfect stop for our post-five hour trip to New Mexico. Rudy’s “Country Store” and BBQ is known for its signature southwestern brisket, but my nervy palette and I went for the pulled pork sandwich which I quickly determined was the *correct* choice. It was palatable enough on its own, but added with barbecue sauce was actually otherworldly. I’m not even a big pork eater aside from bacon, but trying something different in a new place seemed like the right timing.

Day 2: Chocolate from Chocolate + Cashmere

Rating: 9/10

Lemon Milk: 7/10

French Dark: 8.5/10

An indelible find, Chocolate + Cashmere is a combined boutique of artisan-knit Golightly cashmere scaves, serapes, hats and sweaters galore, offering an abundance of homemade, handcrafted chocolate bon bons all in one building.

I tried four different chocolates in total, but we each opted for two new ones to take home. As for the ones I bought, the Lemon Milk is a white chocolate dome with a central lemon filling. While white chocolate isn’t my typical go-to, I adore anything and everything lemon, so pairing white with lemon was ideal. The French Dark had a similar effect on me, that left me saying “wow,” and “woah” before forming a coherent thought. Dark chocolate is my second all-time, and the ganache filling was particularly rich.

Dinner at Dumpling Tea

Rating: 6.5/10

Drink from NM Scoops

Rating: 10/10

I have a weird tendency to get full on my drink before the entree comes. In my defense I had every right to be excited about my “fun drink,” as I like to say. Before dinner, my best friend and her dad got boba at NM Scoops, but I went with the cherry strawberry lemonade refresher. I wouldn’t have expected the carbonation but it somehow added to the already refreshing mix of flavors, but including jellies made the drink even better – coming from an anti-boba girl.

The soup bowl was too large for me to finish in one sitting, but the portion was right for dinner and to supplement all of the exploring we’d done in the plaza the previous hours. I’m not a hot/spicy food girl, either (you’re probably thinking: what the hell does she like?) so the beef noodle soup was an easygoing choice for my, again, nervy palette. The only thing I noticed was the noodles were so thick that neither chopsticks nor a fork could really hold them well.

Day 3: Lunch at Jemez Mountain Brewhouse

Rating: 10/10

I will never get over this joint. Ever.

There’s something profound in unearthing a taste of home despite the 1,800 mile difference from home. We literally ordered a plain pie. A plain. Pie. The perfectly fluffy, garlicky crust was even equally as fabulous. If you’re unaware of this fact, New York and New Jersey do pizza best in the country, and the west isn’t exactly known for its pizza let alone any Italian food. I had three slices in under 30 minutes as we pondered why this tiny brewhouse in the Jemez Mountains of New Mexico was an insane stand-out.

The reason: a co-owner, Kenny, is an Allentown, PA and Atlantic City, NJ native who grew up on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Kenny sat with us the rest of our meal as we talked all things east coast, food, and sand and surf. An anecdote he shared was wanting to bring Jersey pizza to New Mexico when he ventured west. This experience was one that reminded me how every chapter of your life trickles on to the next and the one after that; you take a little bit of each chapter lived with you to the one that ensues. For Kenny, a highlighted chapter of his life was childhood summers spent enjoying Jersey pizza like clockwork. In leaving for the initially opposite coast in California, he discovered they needed to see what ours was all about.

The root beer was something special as well — perfectly hinted with that subtle spice and cream — locally-brewed in the Albuquerque region of NM.

Day 4: Lunch at Tortilla Flats

Rating: 9/10

After spending hours in Meow Wolf to the point of delirium, Tortilla Flats just next door was the epitome of a pick-me-up. Literally we thought we were in heaven. The service was quick and attentive, and the staff couldn’t have been sweeter. The hostess even showed my best friend her lip combo. I got my usual chicken and cheese quesadillas but, not every day do you find authentic cuisine where I’m from, so I had to order a personal favorite at this location. The side of red chili was notably milder, which I found out over time is for the intent of tourists’ more “delicate” taste buds…It was delectable nonetheless and the chips and salsa lasted us the next two days. Just a phenomenal setting coupled with somehow even better food, when I return this summer I’ll for sure go back.

Day 5: Dinner from Cafe de La Montaña

Rating: 7/10

Tacos: 6.5/10

Agua Fresca Piña: 8.5/10

We needed a quick dinner after spending two hours in the OJO hot spas. Santa Fe has a variety of private and locally-run food trucks that appear heavily overlooked — Cafe de La Montaña has nothing short of 5.0 google stars! As we’d witnessed before in the city, the girl taking our orders and chatting with us was a genuine sweetheart.

I fear this was one of those moments for me where I liked the food presentation better than the taste, but you could tell every single item is made with care and effort for the truck’s customers, opposed to something corporate-affiliated. The mini tacos were even better with the diced onion, but soft enough that they weren’t able to last for leftovers. It was however just the right portion for me, and my drink – something I was hesitant about – couldn’t have been more refreshing after the hot baths. We each got agua fresca piñas. Usually I only eat pineapple on its own, not pineapple-flavored things. I was the first to finish my drink and it wasn’t even my selection. The pulp added an extra pop of flavor, but my lesson learned is to step outside of your comfort level with food more often, because you’re probably underestimating what you’ll end up enjoying.

Day 6: Lunch at Santa Fe Teahouse & Bistro

Rating: 5/10

BLT: 7.5/10

Chocolate Mint Tea Latte: 2/10

Burrata board: 8/10

This was our most interesting experience to say the least.

We learned post-visit that the renowned and beloved Teahouse switched decades of ownership last fall after the owner passed away, denigrating generations of stellar reputation and returning customers. This information did not hinder our meals or staff interactions, but the service quality and surrounding environment fell short of what we anticipated.

My BLT was standardly appetizing and I nearly finished the whole thing, which was likely also due to our late lunch and almost getting a flat on the way there. My green chili chicken noodle soup wasn’t complementary, but was a nice addition to a windy day. The burrata board stole the show for us, the presentation and taste were equally delectable, and we’d never pass on a pesto-related dish because… well why would you do that?

My main meal-related issue was my tea. I like tea — hot and iced, but there was something off about the chocolate, espresso, minty steamed milk and tea combination. The flavors couldn’t work in one cup to my liking. I took two sips. I felt less crazy when city tea buffs took to reviews instructing new management on how to properly steam tea… I hope soon the new team can rebrand the beloved Teahouse in a better direction than the one they’ve since taken.

Day 7: Lunch at MacSantaFe

Rating: 10/10

Izzy and I agree on most things – but this was big. We both had never eaten better mac n cheese in our lives until now, in this tucked-away city gem of the Plaza Galeria.

Gourmet, house-made, baked mac was a, dare I literally say ethereal supplement after a mountain hike. Reasonably priced and personal, timely service all made and served by the owner himself. I ordered “The Club,” baked with chicken, bacon and tomato with cheddar & jack. It was other-worldly. I’m going to shed a tear just thinking about it. (Note to the Owner: any chance of a PA location one day since you’re from Pittsburgh?)

My medium portion was sizable enough that I finished half of my bowl in one sitting. MacSantaFe had a plethora of grilled cheese options, as well as soups or add-ons to complement your dish.

Not only was the mac outstanding, but the television screened in front of our counter seats exclusively showed 1970s-80s music videos. It’s like he foresaw Izzy and I would stumble upon his business. Next to Jemez Brewhouse, MacSantaFe sits at the top of my return list.

Day 8: Coffee at CrashMurderBusinessCoffee

Rating: 7.5/10

Toward the end of our trip, I got coffee with Catherine Lynch, the Media, Communications and Data Specialist at the Santa Fe District Attorney’s.

I was borderline embarrassed to order this before the adult woman ahead of me did, and then I realized I’m too in my head about meaningless things. Who here is going to care that I’m borderline 21 and ordering “glory of unicorns.” The shot of espresso wasn’t too much to handle, and frothy milk, vanilla swirls and decorative edible glitter on topped whipped cream was almost too pretty to drink. I didn’t try any breakfast item, but if it’s anywhere near as delicious as this steamer then this café has it all figured out.

Santa Fe is a wondrous, reclusively-quaint city that draws creators and dreamers of all walks of life to its grandeur. “The City Different” earned its name long ago, and I encourage all to visit at least once in their lifetime. Maybe even consider some of these food stops along the way, you’ll never know who you might meet or what your new favorite food will be!