Easy Holiday Traditions to Start the Season

Create a Playlist of Your Favorite Holiday Songs

Music plays a significant role in the holidays. No matter what genre of music you like, there is probably a Holiday song that fits in that genre. This is also a fun thing to do with your family and/or friends. Having a playlist that you can listen to as a group is a great way to not only listen to holiday music but also hear other people’s favorite songs. Group playlists are really easy to make. Spotify has a cool feature that allows you to make playlists with other people; this way, you can share your music.

Movie Marathon

I know that growing up, Holiday movies were a staple for the season. I think the holiday season is the one time of year with the most movies dedicated to it! This is the time of year when everyone is binge-watching Hallmark Holiday movies. While they can be a bit older, they bring back so many memories from when I was little. Though if you are not a fan of romance movies, there are still many options. Movies like Elf, Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Grinch are all extremely popular Holiday movies that are mostly known for being comedies. There are many animated movies and shows like Charlie Brown Christmas, Klaus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and many more!

Holiday Cooking

Baking and cooking are really loved parts of the holiday season. Whether you like baking and cooking or not, many bakeries sell their holiday cookbooks and even desserts, making it much easier to enjoy holiday cooking. Though if you do enjoy baking, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of recipes online guiding people on how to make delicious and fun food for the season. “Food Network” has a really great article on easy holiday cooking, which is great if you are just starting to learn how to cook or are looking to try new recipes. No matter if you like baking or not, there is definitely something for you!

Donate to Toy Drives

While it is always exciting to see what gifts you got under the tree, many people forget that it is the season of giving. There are so many children that go without gifts during the holidays. Holiday toy drives are a great way to make sure every child gets a memorable holiday. Many towns have their own toy drives, though large corporations also do something similar. Walmart works with the Salvation Army for its Angel Tree program to support children in need. Local pantries and food banks are always open to donations, especially during the holidays. No matter how big or small, your kindness can change someone’s holiday season.

I hope that some of these ideas encourage you to start the season off right. There are so many more activities you can do; these are just a good and easy start. When doing holiday activities, reach out to those who may be struggling during the holidays. Something as simple as a phone call can turn someone’s whole day around. The holidays are magical, though for some people, it may be a difficult time. No one should be alone during the holidays.