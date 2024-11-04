Does Writing In Books Ripen Or Ruin The Reading Experience?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I usually thrift a lot of the books I read. I dig through big stacks and piles of books. The spines already broken, pages already loved, some of the pages stained with coffee. I love previously owned books because all of these “imperfections” add character. As I read the synopsis of the book and flip through the pages, I notice that some pages have written annotations throughout the text. Some smaller, some written in pen, and some with beautiful cursive writing. So my question is does written annotations ripen or ruin the reading experience?

Why do people annotate books? Not only are they used to “improve the text,” but they help the reader’s understanding of the text and further engage the reader. Annotations improve comprehension, help with the development of critical thinking skills, and it becomes a time capsule. For example, in highschool while reading a book, I decided to write in the book while reading. I wrote down my thoughts, feelings, what I thought was happening, and highlighted anything that I thought stuck out to me in the text. As I look back at the novel, I realize how different my feelings have gotten and how the conclusions I drew the first time are different from the ones I drew the second time.

I believe that written annotations in books ripen the reading experience. It allows me to think in different ways and draw multiple conclusions. While reading new books with already written annotations, it may sway some of my thought processes, but it also gives me a deeper connection to the book as I compare and contrast my thoughts with the previous reader. I can also add to the already written annotations to share my views and highlight what I thought was important compared to the previous reader. By reading an annotated book, I find myself having a deeper involvement and understanding with the text. Similar to book clubs where members discuss their feelings, I can do that by reading the text, then annotating my own thoughts and feelings.

If you aren’t a fan of written annotations in books, I suggest you give it a try in different ways. You can bookmark pages with little sticky notes or write in the margins with pencil. These are less permanent ways to annotate texts, however you are still reaping the benefits of traditional annotations.

Overall, annotating books ripen the reading experience. Not only due to the literary benefits, but because reading previous ones shows other thought processes, opens the horizons of different thoughts, and evokes deeper meanings and connections within the text.