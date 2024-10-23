Dealing With Disappointment: My Taylor Swift Tickets Got Stolen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost a year ago I was lucky enough to get tickets for the Eras Tour in Miami on Oct. 18. I planned an outfit, bought a new bathing suit, and booked an Airbnb with my cousin. We ended up inviting our moms to come so we could have a girls weekend. I was so excited to see Taylor, listen to The Tortured Poets Department live, and I even had my fingers crossed for a Reputation Taylor’s Version announcement during the show. That very show is happening right now, as I am sitting on my couch writing this.

One morning, a few weeks ago, I woke up to two emails back to back from Ticketmaster (the root of all evil, as we all know). The first said a ticket transfer had been initiated, and the second said the transfer had been completed. All of this occurred without me touching my account or being asked for any kind of verification– two steps which should have happened to prevent the fraud.

The next two weeks were a whirlwind of back and forth calls with Ticketmaster They told me every time I called that it would be an additional 3-5 business days before I could expect an update. This dance repeated about four times until it was too late for me to book a plane ticket anymore. Prices spiked, and my cousin and hadn’t wanted to book a flight without being positive I was getting the tickets back. I requested that Ticketmaster give me a refund, and the next day, my tickets magically appeared back in my account. We ended up selling them because it was too late for me to make it.

Everyone knows the feeling of being so excited for something and having the entire situation just crumble at your feet. No matter what it is, disappointment can make you feel like you alone are having the worst time out of everybody on the planet.

It’s important to realize, though, that that is almost never the case. I’m at peace with the loss of seeing Taylor Swift tonight because I told myself over and over that A) things could always be worse, and B) Everything must happen for a reason. The universe really did not want me at this show.I am choosing to trust that it was for good reason and be grateful for that protection. Also, the concert being in Miami caused me to think about the horrific hurricane season Florida is experiencing right now. So many people have lost their homes, their families, their pets, and their livelihoods. In the grand scheme of things, I’m lucky to be stuck up here in Pennsylvania. Losing a concert ticket is nothing compared to what others have lost.

It may be something you have to come to terms with yourself, but you should try to remind yourself that things happen for good reason the next time something goes wrong. Counting your blessings might seem cliche but can really help you come to terms when you’re struggling with letting go of disappointment.