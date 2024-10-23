The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College consists of constant studying for exams and quizzes, so knowing effective strategies for memorizing and comprehending information is imperative. Classical memory music is an excellent option to remember and understand information.

Studies show that people can think clearer while listening to classical music. A strong example of this in action is a study conducted in 2012, that had three groups of people play the same card game. The group that had classical music playing while they played the game completed the game the quickest.

Classical music does an amazing job of helping the brain to form neural connections which allows the brain to form faster networks to remember information. Music is therefore a powerful tool for remembering content learned in classes for college students to utilize. College students should take advantage of this fun and enjoyable tool by listening to music while studying for quizzes and exams.

Additionally, the brain networks allow the brain to process auditory information more effectively.

I can tell you that I love studying with Mozart music. Their music is sensational and has many uplifting and fun notes to it that bring me a lot of happiness and relaxation while studying. Additionally, I find that listening to Mozart music always has a special effect on my mind that allows me to remember information faster and a lot more easily.

I really love studying to the YouTube video, “Classical Music for Brain Power – Mozart” because it has very energetic and exciting rhythms. I always find that when I listen to it, I tend to recall what I am memorizing much better than without listening to it. It really gets my brain waves energized!

I understand that studying for exams and quizzes can be frustrating, but classical music is a great way to solve memory issues and process information more efficiently. I hope you try listening to classical music while studying to ace those quizzes and exams!