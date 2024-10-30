The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chappell Roan, the “H-O-T T-O G-O”, breakout pop star has been fighting for her life on social media this summer after making statements about overbearing fans. Critics say that it’s par for the course–she should expect this reaction when being in the public eye. Supporters say that nobody is required to sit back and watch as their privacy is violated. Chappell’s fans have a parasocial relationship with her, they view her as their friend– she doesn’t know who they are. Chappell is the most recent example of an artist speaking out against fan-artist relationships, but in Eminem’s 2000’s song Stan we see an example of how parasocial relationships can go too far.

Eminem’s Stan featuring Dido revolves around a fictional fan named Stan. The first two verses of the song are Stan’s unread letters to Eminem, referred to as Slim. The first letter is the average fan writing to their idol, Stan asks for an autograph and shares his devotion to the rapper. He shares how his girlfriend is pregnant, and also sends his condolences to Eminem about the passing of his uncle. As his pleas for attention go unheard, Stan becomes noticeably agitated in his second letter. He notes that it’s messed up to not answer fans, Stan claims that he is just like the rapper in a way, and he feels close to him. He ends his second letter by telling Slim they should be together– a gross intrusion into Slim’s personal life, and a view into the disturbing parasocial relationship the fan has with his favorite artist.

Chappell Roan has blown up in what seems like an overnight success story. Her rise to fame happened literally so fast that festivals she booked before going viral were forced to put her on the main stage because of the massive crowds she attracted, even without being a headliner. With fame, comes fans of course. Chappell has been very vocal about her dislike of people coming up to her in public and intruding on her personal space and time. In an August 22 Instagram post, Chappell describes “superfan” behavior as predatory and writes that just because other celebrities are okay with this behavior, does not make it normal or ok. She writes that when she is off stage, she is clocked out, and that people need to respect that. Ending out her statement with “I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life.” The internet has been split about her statements.

“…And all I wanted was a lousy letter or a call…”

Stan’s third letter is completely unhinged. “Dear Mister I’m-Too-Good-to-Call-or-Write- my-fans,” Stan is enraged at how his pleas have not been answered. Stan’s descent into madness is captured on a tape recording with the intent to send to the rapper. He accuses Slim of not responding to his letters because he “doesn’t deserve it” and blames him for not saving him from his own mind. Stan ultimately winds up taking the lives of his girlfriend, future child, and himself after all of his letters to Eminem went ignored. The song ends in a response from Slim to Stan’s first two letters, not knowing that Stan had done the unthinkable. Slim asks Stan why he’s so mad, and explains that he meant to write sooner but had been busy. The verse comes to a chilling conclusion when Slim connects the dots and realizes the deaths he had seen on the news was connected to Stan.

Although fictional, we can learn a lot about parasocial relationships through the story of Stan. The devotion that fans have to their favorite artists can be dangerous, even deadly. Some fans have the expectation that their favorite artist will want to form a friendship with them. Unfortunately, the let down can be too much for some people to bear.

Following the release of her statements, critics of the “Midwest Princess” began raiding her social media accounts, calling the artist ungrateful, some even questioning if she even likes her fans or her career. One twitter user even wrote “love her music but chappell roan seems like straight up not a nice person.” To critics, Chappell states “ I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed.”

We can only hope that Chappell’s statements discourage future “Stans,” and that creepy fan behavior becomes a thing of the past as more celebrities begin to speak out against the normalized behavior.