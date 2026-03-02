Celebrities Who Should Be Guests On The Muppet Show Revival Series

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who grew up watching the original Muppet Show, hearing that they were attempting a comeback made me extremely excited to see what they had in store. A few weeks ago, on February 4th, The Muppet Show returned with a one-time special starring Sabrina Carpenter. Since it was announced, many fans have speculated whether this special could turn into something bigger and better, like a complete revival of the original series. The special received outstanding reviews and ratings, drawing 7.58 million viewers across ABC and Disney+ in its first eight days. This left many viewers hopeful that it would be picked up as an actual series, leading to some sharing their thoughts on who could be special guest stars. After seeing others’ ideas, I decided to come up with my own list of celebrities I think would be great guest stars on The Muppet Show.

Number 1: Taylor Swift

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest celebrities of this generation. She has been at the forefront of the music industry over the past 10 years, and it doesn’t seem like she’s going anywhere. But beyond her shining star power, she also has plenty of wit and comedy that would pair perfectly with the Muppets’ wacky humor and hijinks. I could see her working with the Muppets in a similar way that Sabrina did in her special. It would be great to see an Eras Tour skit with her and Miss Piggy or a fun little duet between her and Kermit. I could also see a lot of Taylor’s songs being good mashups with some of the Muppets’ classic hits, for example, “You’re On Your Own Kid” mashed with “It’s Not Easy Being Green.” Maybe we could even get a surprise visit from Travis Kelce.

Number 2: Mr. Fantasy

Mr. Fantasy is quite the character. At this point, we don’t really even know if he is a character or if KJ Apa has decided to completely change his whole persona. Either way, he is perfect for The Muppet Show because he basically is a “Muppet of a man.” His crazy, over-the-top personality and ideas remind me so much of a few Muppets. For example, Gonzo, Crazy Harry, and Animal. A skit with him and The Electric Mayhem performing one of his songs would be so catchy. I can also imagine him and Kermit trying to have a sit-down chat, and Kermit just getting annoyed the whole time when Mr. Fantasy wouldn’t stay on topic. The whole episode would be absolutely hilarious.

Number 3: Trixie Mattel

The Muppets and drag queens seem like a match made in heaven, and who better to make it happen than Trixie Mattel, one of the most famous drag queens in the world. The Muppets have worked with a drag queen before; in the special, Nina West, a well-known drag artist, was in the audience and has voiced their love for the Muppets in the past. I think it would be so much fun to either have a bunch of drag queens be featured in one episode or have a few on throughout the show’s run. Trixie Mattel’s humor and sarcasm would bring a more adult humor to the show that I think could be more emphasized, as Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, always said that he never intended the Muppets to only be catered to kids. It would be so cool if a skit of Trixie with some of the other Muppets in drag were featured in an episode. This would also show that the Muppets aren’t afraid to take risks and show support to the queer community.

Number 4: Harry Styles

With Harry Styles’ new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, coming out soon, what better way to promote than to go on The Muppet Show? I can just imagine a mashup of one of Kermit’s songs, “Disco Frog,” and a song on Harry’s new album being a great mix or even him performing a mashup of all his fruit-titled songs with the many talking fruit Muppets. I think an episode with Harry would be very similar to one of the most popular episodes from the original series that featured Elton John. They give off very similar vibes and have very similar styles. I feel like Miss Piggy would love Harry Styles as well, and it could be a good plot point for the episode, too. Maybe they could even have a rivalry between Kermit and Harry Styles, both fighting for Miss Piggy’s love and attention.

Number 5: Trisha Paytas

When I hear the words iconic, phenomenon, trendsetter, and legend, two things come to my mind…Trisha Paytas and the Muppets. I feel like Trisha would take any opportunity given to her that had to do with being on TV or in the media, so I have no doubt that she would jump at the idea of guest-starring on The Muppet Show. I could see her and Miss Piggy either being best friends/partners in crime or mortal enemies throughout the episode. A skit of the Muppets cosplaying different famous people with Trisha or even recreating some of her most iconic memes would be absolutely hilarious. Even a little callback gag or joke about her kids’ names, which I think are incredible, would be so fun. I think out of all the celebrities I have listed, Trisha would definitely be the most chaotic and unhinged, but in the best way possible.

A Muppet Show revival series could become a huge success if Disney decides to just go for it, and I really hope they do. It would give a new outlet for a lot of the younger generations to discover the Muppets and see just how amazing, funny, entertaining, and especially wacky they are. These celebrities, as well as many others, would also make this series so enjoyable and hopefully open it up to an even wider audience. I know Jim Henson, as well as the other puppeteers/performers who originated the Muppets, would be really happy and proud to see their legacy continuing on for generations to come.