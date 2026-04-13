Catching Print or Catching Up?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The phenomenon of TikTok right now, that is Catching Print, is officially taking over. I am constantly seeing videos of girls really investing in the craft, confessing to being addicts, connoisseurs, and A+ students of the Catching Print variety. And I can’t blame them. The playing field is officially leveled, ladies and gentlemen. A man wants to leer over a woman’s body, oh well, she is going to leer right back, fella. Men will finally understand how uncomfortable it is to be stared at and judged based on the shape of their bodies.

For those of you out there who aren’t aware of this phenomenon, Catching Print is essentially a way to identify the size of a man’s rattlesnake by locating the apex on the front of the pants. High apex could be classified as a baby snake, some may say an AirPod. An apex all the way down at the start of the inseam, well, that right there is a python.

Additionally, it is funny how the apex seems to match up with the energy a man exudes. For instance, we have always used the terms small and big snake energy, and the terms have been proven and are becoming noticeably very accurate. I am personally just waiting for the men to catch on. I mean, it is nice having something for the girlies, but I think a lot of men would watch themselves if they knew that we know. When the men finally do catch on, they won’t tell us, but there will be signs:

1. The stares MIGHT decrease. If a man is staring and we start staring back, making faces at their baby rattlesnake, they might think before they stare again!

2. I think the overall sound decibels of the world would go down a few notches.

3. personality might actually matter.

4. Women May just be bothered by men a whole lot less.

And finally, can I just say that I love this trend? While yes, the methods aren’t 100% bulletproof and the objectification of men is not entirely moral, but the little bit of power we hold as women right now is a little bit more than we had before. The tale as old as time has been about the objectification of women’s bodies. Women as a collective, from young to old, are objectified every day by the shape and size of their bodies. Men leer like it is their day job, and they are not slick about it. Young girls are stared at by grown men. Women receive comments on their bodies way too often. Women are trophies and prizes based on their outward appearance. This is possibly the first time men will be uncomfortably leered at when they don’t want it. Catching print may just be a socially significant movement.