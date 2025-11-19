Growing Up With The Sims 4

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The more I go through days at college, the more I realize life can be just like Sims 4 gameplay; trying to keep my needs up, staying on top of school and work, and maybe trying to fix something in my room without turning a little mishap into an electrical fire. My love for the game grew when young me realized I could control a sim and make them live a life I had always daydreamed about while walking around my home. Watching my sim manage school, work, and also get into every disaster possible made me realize that if they can survive all that, then I can survive four years on my own.

Sims FreePlay was the first game I ever played, and let me tell you, my parents were angry with the amount I spent on skipping events. But when I eventually found the Sims 4, that’s where I was pulled in. It was exciting for younger me to know that I was able to control characters and make them be able to look like me or a celebrity I always wanted to meet. I used to build houses, get upset they weren’t that pretty, and then download a template and move my family into it just because I was able to. The possibilities the Sims 4 gave me were endless, and it sort of taught me that I can try different things and always start over whenever I need it.

Getting older didn’t stop me from giving the game attention; it allowed me to view the things the game lets me do differently. I focused less on how my Sims looked and started paying attention to the skills they could build up throughout their lifespan. Watching my Sims work toward something, even though it’s under my direction, felt like running through a real Life 101 course without the pressure and setbacks.

Being at college showed me how much that sort of thinking stayed with me. I get to control the decisions and paths I take throughout my life. The Sims 4 got me comfortable with the idea that things can change around me, and all I have to focus on is what my next steps are to handle it.

Stepping into this next part of my life doesn’t feel as overwhelming as I imagined it because I spent the majority of my childhood building up families through small decisions and different paths. College is kind of similar, making decisions that can steer me one way or another, but it can never replace building up multiple generations of families at once. I’ve learned that I can be so many people before settling down into the best me, and I can thank my generations of Sims families for that.