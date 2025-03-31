Calming Lilacs: Proven To Help College Students Focus While Studying

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lilacs’ purple, blue, and pink colors burst with energy and brightness. Its joy has been dancing in America since 1750, when the first lilacs came to life in an estate owned by Governor Wentworth. Furthermore, the majority of lilacs bloom in Asia and the rest of them flourish in Europe. Lilacs bring joy to college students because they provide them with encouragement to strive in school through their relaxing smells, colors, and textures. College students can utilize them to calm down while studying.

Chinese lilacs are purple lilacs with white highlights. They have pink stems and white petals. They grow through the air molecules that surround them at anywhere from 8-12 feet high and wide.

Butterflies love to congregate around lilac flowers. Butterflies have a special kind of eyesight called nearsightedness that attracts them to lilac bushes. Furthermore, the perfume of lilacs flows in the air and attracts butterflies to smell the zesty fragrance. Also, a butterfly that has a special attraction to lilacs is the two-tailed swallowtail. To elaborate, many lilacs burst with purple colors and these butterflies fly over to flowers that glow with purple.

Additionally, lilacs are filled with tasty nectar. This delicious nectar sends signals of happiness to monarch butterflies as they munch on the nectar.

As you are completing lengthy assignments, you can imagine purple, pink, and blue lilacs sprouting from the ground, their buds bursting with energy, and allowing this energy to transfer into your body. Use this energy to motivate you to write the essay you are working on or to study for your science exam.

Additionally, you can either buy or grow lilacs and have them next to you, while you process the important information that you need to know to be able to strive in your classes. Moreover, you can smell the aromas of the lilacs to help you to relax while you retain the information for your classes. You can also run your hands over the flower’s soft textures to calm your nervous system.

Like butterflies, we need to spread our wings wide and high as we persevere in our classes. Like lilac flowers, we need to bloom in all different colors while we blossom throughout our college careers.