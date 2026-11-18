This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another year, another Friendsgiving. But what will I bring? Isn’t it so much easier when your mom does all the cooking for Thanksgiving? When were we supposed to learn how to cook a Turkey for our friends? Or make mashed potatoes? What even is gravy and how does one go about making such a thing? Well, if you’re looking for a recipe, unfortunately, I can’t help you. But, I can help you show up not-so-empty-handed to your friends house for your annual Friendsgiving dinner! I am very familiar with the guilt of feeling like you need to bring the perfect side dish or hostess gift, and I’ve come up with some solutions over the years. Some of these ideas will include a little bit of baking and cooking (nothing too scary, I promise) so put your aprons on ladies, let’s get to gettin’!

flowers

This option is easy, especially for those who really can’t cook. And I mean, a Lorelai Gilmore, can’t even make a batch of scones because something is bound to explode or set on fire, type of “can’t cook.” If you are one of these people, your friends are probably aware of this problem and don’t even want you bringing food anyway, so you have the perfect opportunity to be the flower girl! You must make sure they are perfect though, you cannot cheap out on the centerpiece of the whole evening. Make your own bouquet, buy some ribbon, stick some greenery in there, you got this.

Local business items

I love the idea of bringing a little piece of your hometown to another friend, especially if you don’t live close. This could include: a bag of coffee grounds from your favorite go-to coffee shop, a dozen of the best donuts in your town, a mismatched batch of cookies and cupcakes from your local bakery, a book from a cozy bookstore that you think your friend would enjoy, a produce basket from a farmer’s market that pops up in town from time to time. You can almost guarantee that anything from a small business or market in town will end up being the perfect hostess gift every time. People love trying things that you love, so bring a little piece of you to them!

charcuterie boards

Charcuterie Boards may look intimidating, but from my experience, all you have to do is buy a bunch of yummy crackers, cheeses, and meats, throw them on a board, and then maybe add a stem of grapes and a bowl of chocolates for a little fun. These are a great way to kick off the evening and really impress your friends if you get creative with it. Besides, who ever turned down a cheese board?

seasonal salad

At the end of the day, salads are just a bunch of random ingredients thrown together in a bowl with a nice tangy dressing to top it off. Do that! There are hundreds of recipes out there for “fall salads” (whatever that means) and the most work you will have to do is chop a few vegetables or maybe an apple. This is another one of those dishes that looks impressive, but really you just put a bunch of things together and hope for the best. Caleb Hearon said it himself: “We need a yummy green with a crunch right?”

jiffy cornbread

This is truly a staple recipe at my family’s Thanksgiving dinner every year. Jiffy’s cornbread really is that good, and it has to be one of the simplest recipes you can find in a box mix; Lorelai Gilmore might even be able to pull this one off. If you are a cornbread lover (who isn’t), I would definitely add this to your grocery list before your next Friendsgiving dinner.

rice krispie treats

You can absolutely never go wrong with a good, old rice krispie treat. If you have ever made these, you know how easily they come together. All you need is three ingredients: rice krispies, butter, and marshmallows. Add a splash of vanilla and some festive sprinkles to spice things up, and boom, you’ve got Friendsgiving dessert.

pillsbury holiday cookies

Yeahhhh, you know what cookies I’m talking about. I mean, c’mon, they have a turkey on them, what’s more perfect than that? I know they taste a little bit like garbage, but everyone gets excited about them anyway. I’ve seen bakers put a twist on these cookies too, so if you’re feeling up for it, topping a batch of brownies or chocolate chip cookies off with these festive sugar cookies could be the perfect dessert to wow your friends.

I’m certain there are hundreds more dishes and gifts to bring to a Friendsgiving, but these are just some that my friends and family have enjoyed over the years. Put a little bit of love into what you decide to bring to your Friendsgiving dinners this year, your friends will greatly appreciate your thoughtfulness. Besides, it really is a great feeling when people enjoy the food you made or the gift you brought. Make this Friendsgiving memorable!