Beyond the Timeline: How Entertainment Shapes Real-Life Decisions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we talk about media influence, social media typically steals the spotlight from viral TikToks, trending Instagram posts, and endless YouTube videos. But entertainment like TV shows, music, and movies has shaped culture for much longer in ways we often overlook. From inspiring fashion trends to influencing athletes’ mindsets, entertainment can push people to reflect on themselves in meaningful ways.

One of the most popular examples of this influence comes from none other than the world of hockey. Heated Rivalry, a popular streaming series, follows two hockey players whose intense competition develops into a romantic connection, including storylines about closeted athletes navigating their identities. For one real-life hockey player, this story made a significant difference. Jesse Kortuem, who played in several leagues, publicly came out as gay in January and credited Heated Rivalry for giving him the confidence to do so. He explained that seeing positive models of hockey players embracing their identities “sparked something” in him after years of worrying that he couldn’t be both gay and part of the hockey world he admired. The show’s influence reached beyond fans online, driving lead actor Hudson Williams to surprise Kortuem with a video message on The Drew Barrymore Show, acknowledging the real-world influence the show had.

Kortuem’s experience shows a larger truth that entertainment doesn’t just mirror life, but it can provide models for people to make choices they otherwise may have feared. And while this example is LGBTQ-centered, the wider influence of entertainment goes way beyond any single issue. Films like Remember the Titans, Rocky, or The Queen’s Gambit have encouraged generations of viewers to push through challenges, strategize under pressure, and reconsider what is possible in their own lives. Music can also provide motivation and emotional support, becoming a personal soundtrack for moments of triumph or reflection. Even narratives centered on rivalry, whether in sports, romance, or reality TV, encourage audiences to internalize lessons about resilience, determination, and teamwork.

Representation in entertainment also shapes cultural norms and social expectations. When audiences see characters that have complex identities, make bold decisions, or welcome challenges, it signals that these paths are possible and valid. For athletes, students, or professionals alike, these stories can influence how they approach competition, handle setbacks, or express their true selves.

In a culture defined by media consumption, classic entertainment still has power. Unlike shifting social media trends, films and TV shows allow viewers to form emotional connections with characters and storylines, leaving room for reflection and change. Jesse Kortuem’s story is just one example of how entertainment can empower real people to act, whether that means stepping forward, taking a risk, or just redefining what’s possible. From the hockey rink to everyday life, the stories we watch, listen to, and celebrate continue to shape who we are and strive to become.