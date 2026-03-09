Being a Hopeless Romantic Is In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are in a love drought. No one cares anymore. We are being haunted by situationships and hookup culture. There is nothing scarier than getting the “U up” text when you’re just trying to go about your night. People used to yearn. You should not be wasting your time on someone who clearly doesn’t care about you. You deserve someone who will love you unconditionally. Why would you put up with someone who is constantly giving you mixed signals and playing hot and cold? You should yearn for surprise flowers, planned dates, and not having to ask. So forget that person who likes to play on your phone and find someone who will be devoted to you.

A situationship is a nightmare to be in. Only one of you is calling it a situationship. The other one sees it as a hookup with no strings attached. So let’s call it what it really is: nothing! You are being used. Listen, it’s okay to have fun, I understand. However, that person is going to drain you. They will do nothing but give you false hope and drive you crazy. The difference between men and women is that women will play mind games while men will be straightforward. They either want you, or they don’t, babe. If they are not willing to put a label on you guys, then they clearly do not see anything serious happening between you two.

I also think something that is clearly lacking in society is empathy. It seems as though after COVID-19 people started to lose empathy. Maybe it’s because no one was getting human interaction and the isolation just caused everyone to become more rude. It’s something I’ve noticed especially when it comes to social media. Someone could be filming a quick interaction from their day, and another person in the background will face scrutiny because they were also just going about their day. Just because they made some sort of face for two seconds, now everyone online thinks they hate the person recording the video. This all may sound far-fetched, but I honestly believe that the lack of empathy has something to do with the lack of real relationships. No one cares about how others feel anymore. Bring back empathy; stand in another person’s shoes.

People getting their dating advice from social media is also not helping. TikTok tells you to not double text, to follow the three month rule, to not show that you’re interested. All of these play a part in mixed signals. If you’re into someone, just be straight up.You’re more likely to hurt someone’s feelings by not telling them the truth. Stop acting uninterested. You deserve to be loved loudly, so reciprocate that energy. Relationships should include the little things such as not having to ask for flowers, but the key to all relationships is communication. I cannot emphasize that enough. Humans are not mind readers, so it is important to tell your partner how you are feeling. Playing hot and cold will get you nowhere, but talking it out will. So stop following these methods that only promote miscommunication and just be honest about how you feel.

I’m a hopeless romantic so I might be a little biased, but yearning needs to make a comeback. We see in it the media we consume, two recent examples being ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’. Situationships need to be abolished. Stop waiting for that text from them, and find yourself a lover that won’t play about you. When you can learn to put yourself in other’s shoes and see things from their perspective, relationships will become a lot easier. Communicating your feelings will also help. Do not be stuck with someone who can’t figure out how they feel, and do others a favor by focusing on yourself if you personally can’t figure out your own feelings. When people aren’t honest about how they feel, everyone involved gets hurt. It is important to remember that if you’re calling it a situationship, you’re the only one who is.