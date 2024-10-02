The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure that on any social media platform you use, you have come across or heard of the Roblox game “Dress to Impress”. Personally, I discovered the game through youtubers like Sinjin Drowning and Slushy Noobz, who frequently play other Roblox games. Then the game completely skyrocketed on Tik Tok and suddenly everyone and their mother is making a Roblox account to play Dress to Impress. So naturally, I did the same and am completely addicted to Dress to Impress; now having the ranking “Fashion Maven” (not to the top but I’m still proud) in only a month. But there are still people out there who have not given into this niche trend mostly because they don’t know how to play.. There is no need to worry fashion divas, I am here to give you the rundown on all the Dress to Impress tips and tricks.

Step One: Make a Roblox account

The first step is to type in https://www.roblox.com/home, and it will direct you to the main website. All you need is an email address, or phone number and a creative username (mine is sergantjeffreestar). You do have the option to customize your default avatar, but all of the cute stuff cost Robux [Roblox currency] If you only want to play Dress to Impress, I suggest skipping the customization.

Step Two: Find the Dress to Impress Server and Enter

Now, simply type in “Dress to Impress” and the server will be the first to pop up. Click on the bright green play button and it will take you to the server. You will have to download Roblox BUT it is really easy to do so. Once you press the play button, it will automatically show up. Finally, all you have to do is sign your soul away (hit accept). You have officially entered the game of games.

https://www.roblox.com/games/15101393044/Dress-To-Impress-UPDATE

Step Three: Get Comfy with the Keys

Most likely the server will put you into the midst of the game or give you a little break and put you into the “Intermission” lobby.The intermission is around 50 seconds long so I would use this time to practice the keys. You can choose between using “ASWD” or the arrow keys on your keyboard. The up key and W moves you forward. The down key and S moves you backwards. The left and right arrow keys spin you to left or right and the A and D keys move you left or right. The space bar is also jump but using that is not super necessary.

Step Four: The Lay of the Land

You will be placed in a boutique-like place which is where you will be putting your look together. At the top of the screen, there will be the theme of the runway and the time limit below. As a seasoned pro, I know where every article of clothing is, where every accessory is, and where queen Lana the nail tech used to be (miss her so much); however, I struggled to find where everything was my first time playing. The areas include the tanning booths to change skin color, a hair/makeup/nail salon, and the rest is the clothes and accessories. The clothes are all over, but there are specific sections with shoes, jewelry and props. To sit down in the salon chair, click E on your keyboard.

Step Five: Curate Your Outfit

Finally the name of the game has come, it’s time to Dress to Impress. Now just customize your avatar along with the given theme. I personally like to think of a funny reference to the theme and think out of the box. For example, the theme was Farm Life, everyone was being a cowgirl, so I dressed up as a chicken. Another time the theme was Nature and I dressed as the Lorax. It’s all about being creative with fashion and that is really what makes the game fun. When you click on clothes, shoes, and accessories you are able to change it to any color or pattern you want. If you want to take something off, there is an icon on the right side of the screen of a person in yellow with a hat and glasses. It shows you everything you have on and to take items off you just click the pink X underneath each item.

Step Six: Runway Ready

Once you make an outfit, it is time for the runway show of a lifetime. So, when the runway starts, I like to get my poses DOWN before it is my turn to walk. On the right side of the screen there is an icon of a gray avatar and if you click on that you can see all the poses available. Honestly all of them will do the trick, but some of my favorites are the Chic, the Sleek, Pose 8 and of course the famous Pose 28. As other people are going down the runway, at the bottom of the screen you can rate their outfits out of five stars. Whoever gets the most stars wins!

Quick Tips from a Fashion Maven:

Walk around and pick up the money on the floor because if you get enough, you can buy some of the other clothes not available to a regular player

Layering clothes is a good way to elevate your outfit, BUT some clothes don’t layer as well with others

There are two ways to rate people’s looks, fairly or unfairly. If you want to win, then you can rate everyone one star so there is a chance they will have a lower score

This is more of a warning but, if you are doing a niche reference then be mindful that some people in your server are like 12 and might not know who John Pork is (personal experience)

If you are doing a reference, make sure to put it in the chat so people know what you are doing

Get your friends together and play! You can invite your friends to play in the same place by clicking the square at the top left of the screen. You can also be a duo on the runway with them by clicking the pink button with the two people on it in the middle of screen

Hopefully this article has given you a quick rundown of the new phenomenon of Dress to Impress. As someone whose gaming knowledge spans from 2048 to the Sims, Dress to Impress is super easy and fun to play. Whether you like fashion or like to fight with little kids online [for your personal amusement], Dress to Impress is the game for you.