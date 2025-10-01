Barbie, Backlash, And The Truth About Feminism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Barbie hit theaters, it did more than just draw crowds and spark nostalgia. Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic doll set off a cultural firestorm, reigniting long-standing debates about feminism, gender roles, and the complicated way media shapes public discourse. While many thought of the film as a beautifully portrayed female representation, others criticized it as anti-male or overly ideological, and some completely missed the point entirely. While this backlash is nothing new, it continues to reflect a misunderstanding about what feminism is and, more importantly, what it is not.

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy made an extremely controversial remark about the Barbie film. Koy says, “Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies,” proving that the comedian missed the message of the movie entirely. Reducing Barbie to “a plastic doll with big boobies” reflects a shallow misunderstanding of both the character and feminism itself. This kind of commentary trivializes the movement by focusing on appearance rather than the deeper issues of gender equality and representation. Such reductive views reinforce harmful stereotypes and undermine the progress feminism seeks to achieve.

Stereotypes are a huge part of the misconceptions of feminism, and at its core, feminism is not about flaunting bodies, hating men, or flipping the power dynamic to elevate women above men. It is, and always has been, about equality. Feminism is the belief in social, political, and economic equality of the sexes. Yet, despite this clear and simple definition, the term “feminist” continues to carry a stigma, often misrepresented in media and popular culture as militant, angry, or exclusionary. These distorted portrayals not only undermine the movement’s goals but also discourage people, especially young people, from embracing feminist ideals.

The Barbie movie is a prime example of how the media can both reflect and distort feminism. On one hand, the film critiques the unrealistic expectations placed on women and the contradictions they face navigating a world built around patriarchal norms. It cleverly flips the script by creating a matriarchal “Barbieland,” only to show how extremes regardless of gender can lead to imbalance. On the other hand, some viewers interpreted the film’s depiction of male characters, particularly Ken, as emasculating or dismissive. This misreading reveals a deeper issue: the tendency to view any empowerment of women as an inherent threat to men.

This zero-sum thinking that gains for women must come at the expense of men is one of the most damaging myths feminism has had to contend with. It’s a mindset rooted in centuries of hierarchical power structures, where dominance and submission were seen as natural opposites. But feminism does not seek to reverse this hierarchy. It seeks to dismantle it altogether. True feminism is about liberation for everyone, regardless of gender. It’s about freeing people from rigid roles that dictate how they should look, act, and feel.

Unfortunately, many portrayals of feminism in the media fail to capture this nuance. Television, film, and social media often amplify the most extreme voices and caricature feminist ideas for dramatic effect. Feminists are frequently depicted as angry, humorless, or anti-family, while feminism itself is reduced to a series of slogans or soundbites. These portrayals create an “us vs. them” narrative that feeds backlash and resistance.

The consequences are real. When feminism is misunderstood or misrepresented, it becomes easier to dismiss legitimate calls for justice as overreactions or personal attacks. This not only slows progress but also alienates potential allies. Many men who might support gender equality in principle shy away from the feminist label, fearing it implies guilt or hostility toward them. Likewise, some women distance themselves from feminism to avoid being stereotyped or judged.

This is why reclaiming the true essence of feminism is so important. Feminism should be a unifying force, not a dividing one. It is a movement that seeks to uplift all people by challenging the systems that limit them. It recognizes that toxic masculinity harms men by discouraging vulnerability and emotional expression, just as rigid beauty standards and workplace inequality harm women. It understands that non-binary and trans individuals also face unique forms of discrimination that must be addressed within the broader struggle for gender justice.

To move forward, we must start by dismantling the myths. Feminism is not a weapon. It is not a war cry against men. It is not a relic of the past, nor a trend to be co-opted for marketing campaigns. It is a living, evolving movement grounded in the belief that everyone deserves equal rights and opportunities regardless of gender. Pop culture moments like Barbie offer a valuable opportunity to re-engage with these ideas and push the conversation beyond surface-level outrage. They remind us that the media we consume shapes not only how we see the world, but also how we see each other. Rather than shying away from difficult conversations, we should use these moments to clarify, educate, and build bridges.