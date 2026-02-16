Avoiding the Junior Year Crash-Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel like there’s this stereotype about spring semester junior year being typical crash-out time (which I’m not sure I feel too strongly about – when isn’t it crash-out time, right). The thing is, I feel like I already hit the junior year crash-out during the fall semester. Everything felt shiny and new. The bars were calling to me, Chick-fil-A knew my order, and my outfits were so much cuter. I’m all for enjoying yourself, but at the same time, I definitely felt unbalanced and a lil off-kilter (the two B+’s I got are proof of that shhhh). The fall semester was a learning curve for sure, and now we know better. I’ve finally found such a good groove and schedule for myself – but I can’t take full credit for the schedule, it’s just what was available during course registration, iykyk. We’re going to go over alllllll the little lessons I’ve picked up since the spring semester began that I believe (with my whole soul) are responsible for preventing crash-and-burnout.

I think a solid number of us have heard the whole “have a schedule, don’t drift off into lala-land” spiel from our parents and the real grown-ups in our lives, and I understood it to a certain extent, but it genuinely is so beneficial to have a system that works for you. I consider myself to be pretty organized, and I love love love my Google Calendar (she is my angel baby and my prized possession, ask anyone who knows me). Over the first month of the semester, I’ve noticed how much time-blocking really helps me, especially now that I’ve started studying for the LSAT. It honestly helps with visualizing everything I have to do without the stress of seeing a thousand little tasks. And because I have the attention span of a Golden Retriever, I try to do blocks of time spanning 45 to 90 minutes. I love breaking those work blocks up with 10-15 minute breaks to either socialize with my roommates, grab coffee or a snack, or some cheeky phone time because I’m human. However, I will say that I have attempted to limit TikTok and Instagram use and instead focusing more on Substack and Pinterest for my phone breaks, which I feel has made such a big difference in maintaining focus and concentration during the day.

I love starting my mornings early and getting ready before starting any work if I have later classes. Caffeinating and eating a balanced breakfast are my non-negotiables (yes it really does help to eat a balanced meal, I know it hurts to hear) but you can pry my Fruity Pebbles from my cold hands when I’m gone. Waking up earlier to give myself a slower morning has been such a game-changer honestly, and it allows me to really get things done in the way I want, instead of feeling like I’m bouncing around from task to task. Plus, I feel like there’s some psychological cortisol-lowering witchcraft going on when I’m not buzzing around with a zillion things in my brain first thing in the morning.

But… there is no work without play! Everyone around me knows how much emphasis I put on schoolwork and studying, and they don’t try to pull me away from that. But what I love about them is how they encourage me to have breaks or stop isolating myself with my work. It’s so much fun and honestly helpful to do homework with people around you. Study dates in the library, or grabbing food at the student union and working on the crappy busy work together helps so much with isolation and crossing off your worst to-do list items. Even making time for people without the involvement of homework, school, or anything remotely academic is something I struggle with. I’ve had to let go of some rigid mindsets that all I can do is work. I have embraced the mindset that I’m nurturing the friendships I have with people, and being a better person for myself and others.

It’s hard balancing the “career-success-academics” drive with the “love-friendship-fun” drive. If we’re being totally truthful right now, it’s a hard line to walk. But at least attempting to balance all of that feels like it’s avoiding bed-rotting and burnout, and I’d take anything over that. So here’s to (hopefully) not crashing out this semester!

P.S. Here’s a list of each tip I went over in case you decide to try any!