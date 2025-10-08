Are Celebrities Actually Cool?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are Celebrities Really Cool? I can remember when I was around 10 years old, and after dinner, my mom would put on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, not because she was a fan or anything, but because it was fun to watch. While I’m sure a lot of fans watched the show, many people watched it just because they were famous. It was so interesting to watch the lives of famous people because it was so different from our everyday lives. Reality shows like The Bachelor and Love Island are also shows that people love to watch just because they are popular. These shows give people something to look forward to and binge because, honestly, it’s fun. It’s fun to watch a reality show that is so different from your life. Though when it comes to life outside of these shows, what do people really think of these celebrities?

kim kardashian instagram / beyoncé knowels instagram

In the early 2000s, celebrities were such a big part of American culture. Brittany Spears, Justin Bieber (I was a huge fan), One Direction (also a huge fan), Beyoncé, Rihanna, and so many more. People would keep up with their lives because it was that important to them. And I get it, it’s fun to be a fan of something, though sometimes it can get a bit excessive. I believe that the extreme celebrity culture in the early 2000s led to its fall now. While we definitely still have celebrities and fans, it’s not nearly as engaged as it once was. I believe that this has something to do with the fact that so many people are “famous” nowadays. And while I understand that there are different levels of fame, people like influencers are still considered “famous”. So, celebrities are not this “rare” thing. Honestly, I think people have started to stop idolized celebrities because many have realized that they really are not that special. I remember when fan girls were so popular, especially with One Direction and Justin Bieber; they were the heart of fan culture. Though fan girls are not really a thing anymore, I think because, in a way, many people act as though being a fan is embarrassing. I personally believe that everyone should be a fan of whatever they want as long as it’s done respectfully.

I believe that now, when someone is a fan of something, it usually has a part in their personality. For example, if someone is a fan of Billie Eilish, they probably connect to her music rather than what she does in her day-to-day life. I think people are becoming fans of relatable people. People like Charli XCX, who is a messy party girl, someone who people can relate to. She’s not stuck up. Similarly, there is Timothee Chalamet. While yes, he is super famous, he also has a personality outside his work and in many interviews, which is something people love. People are fans of things that mean something to them, which I find really interesting. I believe that this has caused people to be more creative and original. While I believe that there are definitely still trendy things, people pick up on things that they connect to, and that is something I find really beautiful. Love what you love and don’t change for anyone!