Activities You Can Do This Summer as a Young Adult

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something especially meaningful about the summer before senior year. It feels like a pause between two versions of yourself. On one side is the comfort of college life as you know it now—the routines, the familiar people, the feeling that there is still time. On the other side is a chapter that feels much more real: graduation, careers, independence, change, and decisions that carry weight.

That can feel exciting, but it can also feel overwhelming. One minute you are making beach plans and thinking about concerts, and the next minute someone asks what your five-year plan is. It is a strange balance between wanting to stay young and wanting to feel ready.

The truth is, you do not need to have everything figured out this summer. No one does. But you can use these months intentionally. You can have fun while also building confidence. You can make memories while also preparing for adulthood in realistic ways.

If you are going into this summer wanting to grow, mature, and feel more ready for the shift ahead, here are meaningful activities to focus on—with even deeper ways each one can impact your life.

Get a Job or Internship

A summer job is one of the most practical ways to grow up because it places you in real environments where people depend on you. You are expected to be on time, communicate clearly, handle stress professionally, and contribute consistently. That kind of responsibility changes you in subtle but important ways.

Even jobs that may seem unrelated to your future career still teach major life skills. Retail teaches patience and customer service. Restaurant work teaches speed, teamwork, and handling pressure. Babysitting or childcare teaches leadership, responsibility, and adaptability. Office jobs teach professionalism, organization, and workplace etiquette.

Internships can be even more valuable because they offer exposure to your field. They can help you figure out whether your major truly aligns with your interests. Sometimes students realize they love the environment they intern in. Other times, they realize they need to pivot. Both outcomes are helpful.

There is also confidence that comes from earning money through your own effort. Paying for your own gas, dinners, clothes, or trips creates pride and a sense of ownership over your life. It reminds you that adulthood is not just responsibility—it is also freedom.

Working also teaches emotional maturity. Some days you will be tired. Some coworkers may be difficult. Some shifts will be frustrating. Learning how to manage those moments without falling apart is growth.

Start Saving Money Seriously

Money habits built in your early twenties often follow you longer than people realize. Summer is a great time to start becoming more intentional because you may have extra work hours, fewer school responsibilities, and more flexibility.

Start by paying attention. Many people spend money unconsciously—coffee here, lunch there, impulse online orders, random subscriptions, convenience purchases. None of these things are bad on their own, but together they add up quickly.

Create a system that feels realistic. Maybe you save 20% of every paycheck automatically. Maybe you keep separate categories: fun money, emergency savings, senior year expenses, travel fund, future apartment fund. Even small systems create discipline.

Saving money is not about depriving yourself. It is about creating options. Money saved gives peace of mind. It gives you freedom to say yes to opportunities, handle unexpected costs, or transition more smoothly after graduation.

It also changes your mindset. You begin thinking beyond the moment and considering future needs, which is one of the clearest signs of maturity.

Learn to Cook Meals You’d Actually Eat

Cooking is one of those skills that seems optional until life becomes expensive and busy. Then it becomes essential.

This summer, focus on learning meals that match your real lifestyle. If you love quick lunches, learn wraps, grain bowls, pasta salads, or sandwiches. If you like comfort food, learn homemade pasta dishes, soups, tacos, or breakfast-for-dinner meals. If mornings are rushed, learn overnight oats, smoothies, or egg bites.

Also learn practical things people forget to mention: how to grocery shop without overspending, how to store produce, how to use leftovers creatively, how to meal prep basics, and how to keep a kitchen organized.

Cooking builds self-trust. It is reassuring to know that no matter what season of life you enter, you can feed yourself well. It also becomes a form of care. Making yourself dinner after a long day can feel grounding and rewarding.

Later in life, this skill saves money, supports health, and creates independence in ways that add up over time.

Create a Morning Routine

How you begin your day often shapes how you experience the rest of it. Summer gives you the rare chance to experiment with routines before life becomes more demanding again.

A morning routine does not need to be extreme or overly curated. It can simply mean waking up without immediately scrolling your phone, opening the blinds, drinking water, making coffee, stretching, walking outside, journaling, or getting ready slowly.

The power of routine is not perfection—it is rhythm. A stable start can reduce anxiety and make you feel more in control. It helps you stop drifting through days and start participating in them intentionally.

This is also a great time to learn what actually works for you. Maybe you thrive on waking up early. Maybe you prefer slower mornings. Maybe exercising first thing changes your energy. Maybe journaling clears your head.

Knowing yourself is more useful than copying someone else’s routine.

Read Books That Help You Grow

Reading is one of the simplest ways to mature because it expands your thinking without requiring a huge lifestyle change.

Choose books that support where you are in life right now. Personal development books can help with confidence, habits, finances, communication, or relationships. Memoirs can show you how others navigated uncertainty and growth. Fiction can deepen empathy and help you reflect on identity and purpose.

Reading also trains focus. In a world of short videos and constant distraction, sitting with a book rebuilds patience and concentration. That mental discipline becomes valuable in every area of life.

Sometimes one sentence in a book says what you needed to hear more clearly than anyone around you could explain it.

A consistent reading habit also adds depth to your summer. It creates quiet moments where you are learning while everyone else is just consuming noise.

Take Yourself Out Alone

Many people reach adulthood without ever learning how to enjoy their own company. They rely on plans, group settings, or relationships to feel secure. Summer is a powerful time to change that.

Take yourself to breakfast and sit without rushing. Go to a bookstore alone. Walk around town with no destination. Spend a day shopping by yourself. Bring a journal to a coffee shop. Watch a sunset alone.

At first, it may feel uncomfortable because being alone can expose insecurities. But with time, it becomes peaceful.

Solitude teaches confidence because you realize your life does not need to pause when no one is available. You can still create joy, adventure, and meaningful experiences on your own.

This becomes invaluable later when friends move, schedules change, or relationships shift. Independence keeps loneliness from controlling your life.

Clean Out Your Life

Sometimes growth begins with subtraction.

Summer is the ideal time to clear physical, digital, and emotional clutter. Clean your room deeply. Reorganize drawers. Donate clothes that represent old versions of yourself. Throw away things you keep out of guilt or habit.

Then clean your digital life. Delete photos you do not need. Unsubscribe from pointless emails. Organize notes. Remove apps you mindlessly waste time on. Unfollow accounts that trigger comparison or negativity.

Emotional clutter matters too. Ask yourself what habits, relationships, mindsets, or grudges you are carrying unnecessarily.

When your environment is lighter, your mind often feels lighter too. Space creates clarity. It becomes easier to focus on who you are becoming instead of what you are dragging with you.

Explore Nearby Places

Adventure does not always require flights, expensive hotels, or huge plans. Some of the best summers are built from small local experiences.

Research nearby towns, trails, beaches, cafés, farmers markets, bookstores, museums, diners, or hidden spots you have never visited. Make mini itineraries with friends. Drive somewhere just because it looked interesting online.

Exploring locally teaches creativity. Instead of waiting for some perfect trip, you learn how to make ordinary places exciting through mindset and effort.

It also helps you appreciate your surroundings more deeply. Many people overlook what is near them while wishing they were elsewhere.

Years later, these spontaneous day trips often become the memories you talk about most.

Build Your Resume

Your future can arrive faster than expected. Suddenly it is senior year and people are applying for jobs, graduate school, internships, assistantships, or leadership roles.

Use summer to prepare calmly rather than scrambling later. Update your resume with work experience, leadership positions, volunteer service, coursework, certifications, and transferable skills.

Create or refresh your LinkedIn profile with a professional photo and polished summary. If relevant, build a portfolio with writing samples, lesson plans, designs, projects, or presentations.

This process also helps you recognize how much you have already done. Many students underestimate their own experience until they see it organized on paper.

Preparation creates confidence. Opportunities feel less intimidating when you know you are ready to apply.

Learn Basic Life Skills

There are many things adulthood expects you to know that school may never teach directly. Summer is the perfect time to close those gaps.

Learn how credit scores work and how debt can affect your future. Learn how to schedule medical appointments, refill prescriptions, and understand insurance basics. Learn how to compare prices while grocery shopping. Learn how to write professional emails and follow up respectfully.

Learn home skills too: laundry care, cleaning products, organizing shared spaces, simple repairs, and understanding bills.

Learn transportation basics: car maintenance, tire pressure, oil changes, registration, or how public transit systems work.

Each skill may seem minor, but together they create self-sufficiency. The more capable you feel handling daily life, the less intimidating adulthood becomes.

Move Your Body Consistently

Movement is one of the most underrated tools for confidence and mental stability.

Exercise does not need to mean punishing workouts or chasing unrealistic body goals. It can mean walking every morning, joining workout classes, swimming, hiking, lifting weights, dancing, biking, stretching, or playing sports.

The goal is consistency and connection to your body. Regular movement improves sleep, energy, focus, mood, and stress management.

It also teaches discipline. Showing up for yourself physically often strengthens your ability to show up in other parts of life too.

Summer is a great time to discover forms of movement you genuinely enjoy instead of forcing routines you hate.

Strengthen Friendships That Matter

As adulthood approaches, friendships naturally begin changing. People move, priorities shift, romantic relationships deepen, schedules get busier, and not everyone grows in the same direction.

That is why this summer is valuable. Spend intentional time with people who feel real, supportive, and energizing. Plan dinners, beach days, errands together, road trips, sleepovers, or simple nights talking for hours.

Be present. Put your phone down more. Notice who makes you laugh, who listens, who shows up consistently.

This is also a chance to accept that some friendships may fade. Not every connection is meant for every season.

Maturity includes appreciating people without forcing permanence.

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Practice Networking

Networking is often misunderstood. It is not fake small talk or using people. At its best, it is simply relationship-building.

Reach out to professors, alumni, older students, family friends, or professionals whose paths interest you. Ask respectful questions about their career, advice, and lessons learned.

Practice introducing yourself clearly. Learn how to send thoughtful emails and thank-you messages. Become comfortable asking for guidance.

Many opportunities come not only from credentials, but from connection, communication, and reputation.

Networking also teaches courage. Reaching out before you feel fully ready is a skill that benefits every future stage.

Volunteer Somewhere Meaningful

Volunteering can be especially grounding during seasons when life feels centered around your own future and stress.

Helping children, tutoring students, supporting shelters, working events, assisting nonprofits, or serving community spaces reminds you that your life exists within something bigger.

It builds empathy, perspective, patience, and gratitude. It also introduces you to people and experiences outside your usual routine.

Volunteering can even clarify career interests. Many people discover passions through service they never expected.

Giving your time often gives back more than expected.

Journal About the Next Chapter

When life feels uncertain, writing helps organize what your mind cannot sort verbally.

Use journaling to explore your fears, hopes, habits, goals, and questions. What kind of adult do you want to become? What patterns keep repeating? What matters more to you now than it did a year ago?

You do not need polished entries. Write honestly and messily if needed.

Journaling creates self-awareness, and self-awareness prevents drifting through life unconsciously.

Later, reading old entries can also show you how much growth happened gradually.

Romanticize the Season

Growing up does not mean stripping life of beauty and playfulness.

Make playlists for your drives. Watch sunsets intentionally. Dress nicely for simple plans. Rearrange your room. Bake desserts. Take pictures. Host themed nights with friends. Buy flowers. Light candles while reading. Create moments worth remembering.

Romanticizing life is not about pretending everything is perfect. It is about noticing beauty on ordinary days.

That mindset matters because adulthood can become repetitive if you stop paying attention.

Joy is a skill, too.

Final Thoughts

You do not need to become a completely new person this summer. You do not need to solve your future in three months.

But this season is powerful because it is transitional. You are close enough to adulthood to prepare for it, yet young enough to still enjoy freedom and discovery.

Have a fun summer. Stay out late sometimes. Laugh hard. Make memories. Be spontaneous.

But also learn things. Save money. Heal habits. Build confidence. Become capable. Practice independence.

Sometimes the biggest growth does not happen during dramatic milestones.

Sometimes it happens quietly, during one summer where you decided to take yourself seriously while still enjoying being young.