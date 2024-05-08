A Few Benefits Of Lavender Essential Oils

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

During the final stretch of the semester, do you feel your body shut down, and tell yourself, “I am too tired to work”. You are still sitting upright, walking on two feet, but the heaviness inside your body weighs you down?

Lavender essential oil is smooth against your skin. It clears your mind, easing your anxiety. I suggest breathing in the lavender oil, slowly and imagining yourself in a place where you feel calm. This place can be imagined or real, or a mixture of both. When intrusive thoughts slam into your thoughts, you can imagine yourself in your safe place, rub the lavender oil into your hands, and breathe in deeply.

Have you ever felt your heart pounding when trying to fall asleep? Then, you should try lavender essential oil because it helps to slow down your thoughts and releases the tension in your body that keeps you awake at night.

Do you keep using product after product to clear acne? Lavender essential oil helps to clear acne which is really agitating. Hopefully, your acne will be cleared soon!

Are you struggling with hair loss? Do you miss your head of full hair? Lavender essential oil can help your hair grow again so people can see your beautiful hair and you can do all kinds of hairdos if you want to!

So, if you like the smell and feel of lavender essential oil, you can always consider giving it a try! I hope you find a lavender essential oil to help you to navigate life by helping you to cope with these struggles you might have.