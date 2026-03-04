9 Things Carrie Bradshaw Got Right About Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For several generations of women, Sex and the City (SATC) is our bible. Watching four women, whose lives are nothing if not a little bit dysfunctional, was possibly our first dose of real. SATC was an eye-opener for many, as the whole premise of the show is that there is no shame in living your life the way you want to live it. The show touches on the topics of work, dating in your 20s, having sex (and not being ashamed of it), and who we are as women.

SATC set a new precedent by bringing to light the conversations hidden in the dark. It asked and answered the questions no one else was asking. In the light of day, the show absolutely has its moments that maybe would not have been produced today, but I will say that Carrie Bradshaw and her girls have opened the doors to female sexuality without shame, and questioned the relationships we as women find ourselves in.

Most of SATC is a how-to in reverse for dating and relationships, but Carrie and her friends do have their moments of sound advice. Here are nine pieces of advice on love that they actually may have gotten right.

1. “Maybe our mistakes are what make our fate.”

Making mistakes is OK! How can you ever learn from your mistakes if you never make any? Everything happens for a reason, and you have to fall before you can get back up! Sometimes you have to figure out what you don’t want in a relationship in order to know what you couldn’t live without.

2. “When it comes to bags, men, and cities, is it really what’s outside that counts?”

What good is a bag that goes with your outfit if it can’t hold anything inside? Is it worth it to live in a glamorous city if it isn’t fit to your daily life? A pretty face will only distract you from a lack of personality and compatibility for so long. Pick the partner that compliments your life, adds to your happiness, and puts a spring in your step.

3. “I’m looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love.”

My favorite breakup speech of Carrie’s. I can’t decide if I agree with her or not, but if you do, never settle for anything less. Go get it, girl!

4. “Don’t play hard to get with a man who’s hard to get.”

You deserve the world, and if a man’s (or woman’s) world doesn’t revolve around you, I don’t want it for you.

5. “Some love stories aren’t epic novels, some are short stories… but that doesn’t make them any less filled with love.”

Not every partner will be the one. And that is OK. Enjoy love while it lasts, but don’t hold on to something that isn’t what is best for you. You deserve more, and sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is to just let go.

6. “Maybe the past is like an anchor holding us back. Maybe, you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.”

To become the best version of yourself, sometimes you have to let go of what is pulling you down. Carry your best moments and memories with you, and keep moving forward.

7. “Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.”

Being single is so in! Don’t put pressure on yourself to settle down or stay inside a box you don’t want to be in. It is okay to take your time figuring out what the rest of your life will be like.

8. “The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well, that’s just fabulous.”

Cliché, but it’s true! Don’t change yourself for anyone. The right person will eat you up the way you are.

9. “And, finally, the most important breakup rule: No matter who broke your heart, or how long it takes to heal, you’ll never go through it without your friends.”

Is there anything a good laugh and love from your friends can’t fix? I don’t think so.

Sex and the City was a one-of-a-kind program on television where the men weren’t the heroes. They broke up with their girlfriend by sticky note, were insecure over a woman’s job, cheated, and, of course, thrived by situationship. And while Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda may have fallen for it most times, and gotten screwed over other times, they were figuring it out, and in turn allowed us to figure it out, too.