5 Calming Things For The Break Before Finals

Thanksgiving break is here! Your last chance for some rest before finals. If you struggle to find a calming thing to do, look no further! Here are five things to do to calm your mind before the final stretch of the semester!

1. Return to a comfort activity

Doing a task that you have not had time to do since being at college helps you not to be as stressed about going back to school after the break. If you start to return to one of your comforting activities before finals you will be more excited to get done with finals and be able to go home to do that activity. For myself, I have not read as much as I would like to, and am taking this week to read books that I have been waiting to read for a while. I also am going to watch some shows that I have not had time to watch.

2. Be with family & friends

An important part of Thanksgiving is being surrounded by family. Eating Thanksgiving dinner and enjoying the holiday with family is important for our levels of stress. For myself, I have been home a lot this semester and see my family most weeks. I am still happy to see my family but I am a bit more excited to see my hometown friends. It has been hard to make friends in college and can’t wait to see my two bestie friends. One of my best friends goes to a school six hours away and in the past threeish months, I have only seen her twice. I am thrilled to see her and talk with her. My two best friends feel like my family so I am excited to see both of them. At college, I feel like I have to be someone else who does not say exactly what I feel but with both of them, I say my true feelings and can be myself. If finding friends at college has been hard for you too, going home to childhood friends will relieve stress.

3. Go on a walk

One tradition in many families is taking a walk together after eating Thanksgiving dinner. Many do this to help the fullness after eating a big dinner like Thanksgiving. Another reason is to clear your mind of whatever is causing you stress. I enjoy taking walks when I am feeling anxious about something. It helps to be outside and recognize that there is more in life than whatever is causing the anxiety or pain in life. Doing this before coming back to campus could be very beneficial to you. You are not on a college campus where in two weeks you will be taking finals. You are at home or at a park thinking of the wonderful life you have. So pick up your winter jacket and go take a nice walk!

4. Catch up on sleep

One thing I have struggled with while being in college is getting enough sleep at night. During the night time, I am usually with my roommates late and then up early on some days. I do not feel well-rested when I wake up. This is a common theme I see in many college students. I am taking this break to fall asleep early and wake up naturally. Everyone should do the same. Sleep is a really important part of our bodies and we need it for survival. Getting six hours of sleep each night is not good for our bodies. Setting up a good sleep schedule before final exams will help you have a better sleep schedule for finals.

5. Complete your assignments

It may seem daunting to complete assignments due after break but it will help your stress for finals week. You will be able to check something off of your to-do list such as a paper or project and instead focus your time on studying for final exams. You can also do things that cause you less stress during finals week, for example, reading or listening to music. You can also not rush through assignments turning them in at 11:59 PM the day they are due. You can instead take your time with papers and projects and actually learn something and not just complete it.

As a first-year student, I have never had to deal with the stress of finals in a college setting. I do not know what to expect in a college setting but from hearing stories it seems daunting. I have an idea of what it will be like and that is why I have a list of things that I want to do during this break and want to give a few ideas to first-years or other classes that are struggling with finding calm in their busy lives.