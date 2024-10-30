3 Most Anticipated Books Since School Started

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

The school year has been busy with exams to take, papers to write, and projects to make. You may not have had time to enjoy a nice book. I have only read a few books since school has started so I wanted to share some of the books that are on my to be read pile or some of the books that I have made time to read. When you have free time or the semester ends, here are a few of the books that I have been excited to read since the start of the semester!

1. Daydream by Hannah Grace

The book is the third book in the Maple Hills series starting with Icebreaker and Wildfire. The books can be read as standalone but makes more sense if you read them in order as Icebreaker, Wildfire, and then Daydream. The book is a dual point of view between Henry Turner and Halle Jacobs. Henry is the new captain of the hockey team and is in a class with a frustrating professor. Halle learns he is struggling and asks if he would like help with completing the essays. Even though she offered to help, Halle has a lot on her plate. Until she meets Henry, Halle does not have many friends at college and hadn’t opened up to anyone about what she deals with.She is the eldest daughter and her family puts a lot of pressure on her to remain the perfect, eldest daughter. Daydream is a book for people who have a lot of pressure on them and do not feel as if they have connected with their surroundings.

2. Wild Eyes by Elsie Silver

The book is the second book in the Rose Hill series. The series is about different couples finding their happily ever afters in the small town of Rose Hill. The books The first book is Wild Love. Silver has also released two other series popular on BookTok. Weston Belmont is the best single dad. He is loving and hopeful, yet on the inside he has insecurities and issues with people leaving him. Skylar Stone needed an escape from her life and went to Rose Hill. She wanted to find her joy in music and not feel forced to make music. Wild Eyes is at the top of my list of books right after I finish the to-do list I have for my classes.

3. Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter

The book is the sequel to the book Better than the Movies. The book follows what happens with Liz Bauxbaum and Wes Bennett’s relationship after the first book. In the first book, we see the beginning of their relationship and how it came to be. The first semester of being at UCLA together Wes gets hard news and moves back home. There is miscommunication between Wes and Liz that makes them breakup. The sequel talks about what the miscommunication is and what happened afterwards. I suggest reading in order of release since the books follow the same couple and refers to memories in the other books..

I hope you have found a book that you either have never read before or you enjoy the author and want to continue reading the author and did not know they released a new book! If you are having trouble finding time to read, I suggest reading for 20 minutes or so before bed so you can stay off your phone before bed! I hope you have a good time reading!