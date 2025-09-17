Ranking Sabrina Carpenter’s: Man’s Best Friend Tracks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter definitely left quite the impression with her newest album, “Man’s Best Friend”. This track list is playful, witty, and provocative. Carpenter uses clever lyrics and catchy melodies to explore themes of trust, loyalty, and perhaps the ironic complexities of relationships. The song blends pop sensibilities with her signature youthful yet mature sound, highlighting her growth as an artist. As part of her evolving discography, these songs showcase her unique ability to blend relatable storytelling with catchy pop melodies. When ranking Sabrina Carpenter’s music, it’s important to consider not only her vocal performance but also the production quality and lyrical depth that define her style. For those exploring how Carpenter balances vulnerability and fun in her songs, whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her music, understanding the nuances of “Man’s Best Friend” can deepen appreciation for her artistry. And for readers interested in up-and-coming pop artists, the Her Campus music section offers reviews and features that highlight the best new music trends. With its witty metaphor and upbeat production, “Man’s Best Friend” invites listeners to reflect on trust and loyalty, themes that resonate deeply in today’s pop culture landscape. I will be ranking the songs in the order of the album and explaining what each song is about. Let’s get this started shall we?!

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Manchild 7/10

The first song is “Manchild”! This song is Carpenter’s 4th #1 song on the BillBoard Hot 100. This song explores how a young woman is dealing with an immature man in a relationship and how he has become a manchild who has “Never heard of self care, Half your brain just aint there”. I rate this song a 7/10 because I do enjoy the clever one-liners she brings to the song but I didn’t necessarily want to hear the same thing being repeated over and over again. Now, I understand so many songs do that, but with her I know she’s got more up her sleeve further down in the album that I will get to. I do, however, feel this is a great song to kick off the rest of the album and jump into Man’s Best Friend.

Tears 9/10

Next up we have “Tears”, now when I listened to this song I immediately felt it was spunky, seductive and knowledgeable. The reason for that is the upbeat rhythm she brings to the lyrics of the song. You instantly wanna dance and start singing along to her. This song feels freeing after a long day of hard work. The song flips the usual trope; instead of describing grand romantic gestures, Sabrina celebrates a person being responsible, respectful, doing small daily things. Lines like “A little initiative can go a very long, long way / Baby, just do the dishes / I’ll give you what you want” are playful yet pointed, illustrating how small acts of care are sexy when they’re rarely given. The reason why this song is a 9/10 rating in my opinion is because she’s really articulating what every girl actually wants from their partner but also gives it lightful, cheery appreciation.

My Man on Willpower 10/10

Now this song is my absolute favorite on Man’s Best Friend by far. The song “My Man on Willpower” is about falling in love and the aftermath of the relationship ending. She is relating to how almost every girl feels in a way of their partner suddenly becoming nonchalant, distant and leaving the partnership. One line that really stuck with me is “ My man’s forgotten his devotion/Where he’s gone God only knows”. That really stuck out to me because she is genuinely confused on how this shift of love and commitment soon became distant and disappeared. The background music also is what makes this my favorite song due to it being so light hearted in the beginning then turning into more of an emotional cry, wondering what really happened. This rating is a 10/10 hands down for it being the most relatable lyric display.

Sugar Talking 6/10

I will have to say I was not the biggest fan of “Sugar Talking”. The meaning behind this The track is how the man in the situation is doing all the acts of a boyfriend. He’s sweet-talking, taking her out on dates, giving gifts, promises…but not actually giving real care and dedication to the girl. “Put your loving where your mouth is / Your sugar talking isn’t working tonight.” Carpenter is explaining in this verse that it’s getting to a point where she’s not falling for words anymore; she wants action. The reason this song is a 6/10 for me is due to it being kind of slower, repetitive, and not really giving details on what’s occurring. It is still a good song to listen to. I just think my taste is a little quicker-paced compared to this song.

We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night 4/10

This song title says it for you, “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night”. The song captures the feeling of being stuck in a turbulent, on-again/off-again relationship. Carpenter sings about recurring tension, apologies, moments of connection, and then the almost-breakups. The reason for my having such a low rating for this song is that it genuinely did not really hit me. I was not a fan of the beat, and the lyrics didn’t align with me either.

Nobody’s Son 8/10

I feel as though this song is such a Sabrina Carpenter vibe check. “Nobodys Son” is about being stuck in a toxic, draining relationship cycle. For example, the song opens with a familiar pattern, being told “it’s time we took a break so I can grow emotionally,” only to end up in similar emotional turmoil again. The thing about this song that makes it stand out on this album is its emotional lyrics, but she combines it with an upbeat, funky background tone that makes you wanna stick around to hear the whole song. I give this an 8/10 because it genuinely is a relatable, poetic, and beautiful lyrical song with so much meaning behind it that’s more than just being broken up with.

Never Getting Laid 10/10

I think out of all the songs on this album, “Never Getting Laid” has to be the funniest one to listen to. This song discusses the post‑breakup feelings, especially frustration with an ex’s unpredictable behavior. Carpenter reflects on how things drifted, people flip “like a switch,” and emotional stability is lacking. The reason why this song is funny to listen to is because she always has to give some touch of witty and clever things to say like, “ I love you just the same, I just hope you get agoraphobia some day”. It’s just such a hilarious one-liner that perfectly connects with the song and what she’s saying about the weird behavior she was receiving from her former boyfriend….Barry really should avoid her album at all costs. This song is clearly a 10/10 rating due to her unique, creative charisma that she brings to the lyrics.

When Did You Get Hot? 7/10

“When Did You Get Hot?” is a flirty, tongue-in-cheek pop track where Sabrina Carpenter runs into someone from her past—possibly a childhood friend, classmate, or distant acquaintance—who’s had a glow-up. The entire song revolves around her surprise (and attraction) at how much they’ve changed, both physically and in confidence. It’s almost like a caught off guard glow up that was not in her 2025 bingo card. I would have to rate this a 7/10 only because the lyrics weren’t necessarily my favorite, for example, “I think I would remember if you had that face I did a double take”. I don’t know for some reason it just felt too much like other songs I’ve heard from other artists and I know Sabrina has her own vibe.

Go Go Juice 9/10

Okay, so maybe I’m a little biased, but I feel as though “Go Go Juice” is a great hit. This track is about using alcohol (“Go Go Juice”) as a coping mechanism after being dumped. Sabrina sings about early drinking, “happy hour at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday”, being emotionally vulnerable, and “drunk‑dialing” someone from her contacts. I think this is a hit because she tries to make the situation funny in a way, even though she has been dumped and uses alcohol as her excuse to say whatever she needs to say. I give this a 9/10 because I think it’s another silly but genuine song she has released.

Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry 6/10

Now hear me out, I know Carpenter is infamous for having a mix of fun, light-hearted songs and then more emotional and in-depth, but “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” was a tad confusing to listen to. It’s essentially about emotional power and uncertainty in a relationship. She acknowledges she’ll “mess with your head,” keep the other person guessing, and never fully reveal where things stand. I say it’s confusing in a way because the music for it kind of overpowers her voice, so I could not really understand everything she was saying, so that is a reason it has a lower score of 6/10.

House Tour 10/10

Now, the next song I’m gonna talk about is probably the most scandalous and clever on the album, I would say. “House Tour,” in other words, is a metaphor for giving someone a tour of a house, “first floor, second floor, third floor,” to represent intimacy, vulnerability, and possibly sexual tension. Sabrina explicitly says “none of this is a metaphor” in the chorus, which suggests she’s being direct about what she’s offering. I think she wanted this song to be the most provocative due to the earlier songs being a little more in touch with her sadder emotions. This song definitely brightens up the album, which is why it gets a perfect 10/10 rating.

Goodbye 10/10

The final song of the track list is no other than “Goodbye”. This song is genuinely so beautiful and awakening that helps every girl see that they are more than some man hurting them. At least that’s what I got from it. This song is a flat out breakup song with the pretty direct, emotional, with a mix of hurt + defiance of finally being done and over the person she was once with. The lyric “Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?” directly shows that it was not her decision and she’s finding some peace with that decision in a way because Carpenter knows they will soon regret it. Having this song be last on the album is a full circle moment from where we started in the beginning which is why it gets a 10/10 rating. My self listening to this song helps give me closure for things I didn’t expect which is why Sabrina Carpenter is so talented.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” doesn’t just tell the story of a breakup; it tells the story of someone who refuses to fall apart quietly. Across twelve tracks, she crafts a world of sharp comebacks, heartbreaking silences, impulsive mistakes, and glittering confidence, where heartbreak isn’t the end, it’s the spark. She shows women all around that it is okay to make mistakes after a breakup, but not to let it define you. This album, in my opinion, is her most mature and successful yet.