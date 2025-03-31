This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

The days of 2014 selfie sticks, the use of heavy Instagram filters, and over-editing pictures are out. Along with the revival of Y2K making its comeback within the spheres of new-age media and fashion, its prevalence has also been apparent in the increasing turn towards analog technology—in this case, digital cameras! Society is no stranger to romanticizing the past, as seen in the re-emergence of the skinny jeans trend becoming popular again despite initial reservations about it being phased out. Similarly, digital camera photography has become more favoured as a result of its ability to offer not only higher-quality images but a more authentic feel to the photos overall.

The undeniable demand for digital cameras has never been higher, with people scrambling to find good models at affordable prices. Some have taken to auction websites to bid against others for cameras, with digital cameras selling for up to $1,000. Others have looked on Facebook Marketplace for second-hand cameras at lower prices, while some find luck with great digital camera finds at thrift stores for as low as $20. Friends of mine have even dug up their old cameras from 2007.

I have personally indulged in the digital camera trend and found that I agree with the overall consensus that the quality of my pictures has increased significantly and it feels as if these cameras cannot take a bad photo. Compared to the photos I take on my phone, in which I have to take numerous pictures and then heavily edit them to achieve the same effect an unedited digital camera photo achieves in one shot. For example, at a recent Galentine’s event with friends, we only used a digital camera for pictures. I’m glad that we did, as it was able to capture that nostalgic and warm feeling that an iPhone picture simply cannot replicate.

Have you been thinking about buying a digital camera? Some say you need the infamous Canon G7X, while others say you can find cheaper alternatives that give you the same effect. I find that this judgement call is based on how much you plan on using the camera. I personally knew that I wanted a digital camera to simply capture memories, one that was portable and could be easily thrown into my purse when I wasn’t using it. I was able to buy a second-hand Canon Powershot camera on Facebook Marketplace and I absolutely love it. I could not recommend the Canon Powershot product line enough! However, if you are looking for more professional-grade photos that look like they were taken by a photographer, and if you are willing to splurge, definitely consider the Canon G7X.

The power a digital camera holds is undeniable, whether it’s for upping your Instagram feed or capturing timeless memories, a digital camera provides an indescribable feeling of nostalgia. Not only that but having a digital camera leaves you with a sense of security with having physical copies and a time capsule of your best memories. Document your 20s with a digital camera and make photo albums to show your future grandkids. When you’re heading out for a night out, don’t forget to grab your new digital camera for the best visual recaps of your most memorable moments. It’s the party favour that everyone is going to remember!