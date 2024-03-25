The Remake Rebellion: Gen Z’s Battle Cry Against Hollywood’s Current Recycling Trend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alright fellow movie lovers, let’s cut to the chase: Hollywood has a major case of déja vu.

Remakes are a hot topic in the entertainment scene these days and for good reason. Those films that drag you in with a touch of nostalgia but leave you with the feeling that nothing will compare to the original. All over social media, Gen Z and Millennials alike have decided that they have had enough of recycled plots and rehashed stories. They’re craving something new, something mind-blowing, something that no one has ever seen before, and they aren’t afraid to speak out about it. So grab your popcorn and get comfortable because we’re about to deep dive into the best and the worst of current film trends in Hollywood. From the thrill of discovering something totally fresh, to the joy of supporting diverse voices, Gen Z is proudly saying “Be More Creative!”

The Allure of Originality

In the age where reboots and remakes seem to dominate the box office, a growing sentiment among audiences is becoming increasingly clear: we are tired of the same things. The desire for original and creative content has never been stronger.

Obviously this wouldn’t be a discussion about current movies without talking about the tremendous success “Barbenheimer” got last year. When we look at how well they did, it’s clear that the message is “make original content please.” That’s how you get audiences to show up.

This inclination toward original content is not just confined to theaters; it also extends to streaming services. A recent survey conducted by Tubi, a free-streaming platform, revealed that “74% of Millennials and Gen Z prefer watching original content over franchises or remakes.” As Kathy Chaney mentioned in her article titled Gen Z, Millennials are over the film remakes — the survey emphasizes the growing appetite for fresh and innovative ideas. The study also highlights the preferences of young viewers, stating that 71% prefer content produced by independent and small-time creators.

Almost an equal percentage expresses a desire for diversity and representation in films. There seems to be a new emphasis on the value of having a direct connection to the creators and being able to make a difference when supporting their work. I feel that there has always been a market for diversity, but filmmakers are just now starting to have a more diverse cast based on talent and not necessarily on looks. A remake I would consider decently successful would be Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” released last year. There was a lot of buzz for that movie, even if it was a remake, and it was all created by a talented cast and a non-White Ariel. This shows that people don’t just lose their love for the older characters, but there are ways to make the newer movies exciting rather than boring. There are ways to make a character grow with the fanbase rather than be stuck trying to recreate the nostalgia of the original.

Despite this emphasis on originality, the survey also notes that nostalgia plays a significant role in viewer preferences. 96% of respondents desired “older” quality content, exemplified by shows like “The Office” or “Friends,” which many people I know binge-watch on a weekend. I think when making remakes, companies need to blend nostalgia with new elements rather than just clinging to the past. It isn’t the only way you can make characters appeal to an audience.

Originality fosters a sense of authenticity and emotional resonance that is often lacking in remakes. By embracing new voices, perspectives, and cultural influences, there are boundless possibilities within cinema. So why is Hollywood continuing to make films no one asked for?

(This study was conducted between Dec. 22, 2023 and Jan. 5, 2024, involving 2,503 U.S. adults aged 18 and above who stream video for at least one hour weekly.)

Are Live Action Remakes Lazy?

The idea that remakes are lazy is a popular one, specifically live-action remakes. What better way to make money than to recreate something that already exists? After Disney’s first attempt at live-action with Cinderella in 2015, they took the success as a sign to continue making them. There have been around 16 live-action remakes since 2015 with several remakes and sequels on the way. And they are unlikely to stop soon. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to remake every classic movie, regardless of how much I genuinely don’t want that to happen. If you have seen the Mulan remake, you’ll know that these live-action movies aren’t great at keeping the childhood magic alive.

This topic has generated polarizing views with some people claiming remakes are lazy and nostalgia bait — casting popular celebrities just to ensure their movie does well in theatres. In contrast, others say this is a great way to modernize stories with outdated views, to help a new generation experience an updated version of the classics with a better message.

In an article by Susan Cohen titled Disney Remakes: Love Them or Hate Them, she interviewed high school students who were not exempt from having firm opinions on the topic: “I think most of the Disney remakes aren’t very well done and degrade the originals. The saying is, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’” Although there are many claims that the remakes have been “improved” in specific ways, many viewers just don’t think the updates are worth it.

Other students also mentioned that these movies are just a cash grab: “Disney remakes aren’t good, as they mainly just pander to nostalgia from the film’s original animated glory. The worst Disney remakes are either Mulan or Pinocchio as they miss the original point of their original films while adding a bunch of unnecessary side characters that aren’t fleshed out in any capacity.”

I think there is a common belief right now that there is no more creativity in the movie industry, and we are prone to watch the same films on repeat just for the feeling they used to give us. Disney remakes are believed to be proof of the lack of innovation, and sequels are starting to be considered the same thing. Moana 2 is set to come out in November 2024, and I already hear numerous complaints about how people want new stories, not a part two. Many people believe that these movies are fine as they are, and don’t need further stories. Save that energy for a new character.

My main question about remakes is just: Why? Beyond money, if there is another reason, what is it? Recently, my friends have been very angry with the newest Avatar: The Last Airbender remake. The fact that it was remade and hated in 2010, then remade and hated in 2024 does not give me great hope for quality upcoming remakes. According to fiorinie, in their article titled We Need to Stop Making Live-Action Remakes: “It would be difficult, dare I say impossible, for any remake to top the original, so why even try? The answer: money…..These studios would rather capitalize off of and milk an already beloved piece of media instead of putting in the work to further the art of film and storytelling.”

I think there is also a lack of animated movies coming out as of late. Remakes today kind of give the impression that live-action is the more mature and valuable version of the animated classic. I can see how many people believe it to be slightly belittling. Not every animated movie needs to be created with actors; it was made in that medium for a reason. A majority of live-action films are just pushed through a lifeless filter that tends to take away a lot of the fantasy elements. I want to exist in a different world when I watch a film, not be reminded of my current one. In fiorinie’s article, they also make a good point when saying that while they recognize that remakes don’t get rid of the original, they can’t help but feel that it is still being erased: “With Disney remakes, and now “Avatar,” there is now going to be a new generation of kids who watch the remakes instead of the originals first. They experience the story for the first time not through beautiful animation and art, but through CGI sets and costumes that do not perfectly capture the magic of the original.”

I’m not against all remakes and reboots, I actually thought some of them were pretty good. What I don’t really like is where this is taking us. How long is it going to take before people are tired of the remake and reboots?

Remake and Franchise Fatigue

Franchise fatigue refers to the frustration some audiences feel with the increasing number of sequels, reboots and remakes trending in cinema recently. The franchise that comes to mind when I think about this is Scream. I can’t tell you how many movies are out right now, I genuinely can’t, and I am a huge horror movie fan. I find that if Hollywood were a machine, its only job would be wringing out the joy of any long-term fandom. There is a huge obsession with past profits and past success. As noted by C. A. Ramirez in his article titled A Tired Franchise Whines Again, films are no longer being produced if they aren’t “spawned from some long-established canon or franchise.” They mention that “Hollywood no longer has the guts to take on original ideas. The machine can only be lubricated by a guaranteed rate of return.”

While I haven’t watched the newest editions of Scream, Ramirez goes on to say that he doesn’t recommend it. While it should have been a faithful dedication, it instead fell incredibly short. He states “The fact professionals got together, saw the final cut of the film, and released it, proves the low bar Hollywood has set is too high for some of its writers and directors.” I think this is a really good point when it comes to remakes and reboots. Hollywood seems to be using nostalgia as a Trojan Horse of sorts, luring in older fans, getting them to spend money, and then not providing the talent or entertainment promised. Truly everything comes back to money, and what better way to get it than to keep a franchise alive?

In a Daily Mail article titled Disney’s Movie Losses Blamed on Tired Franchises like Indiana Jones, Too Many Superhero Movies and Bloated Blockbuster Budgets, Will Potter had a word with Mark Young, an expert from the School of Accounting at the University of Southern California (USC). Young mentioned that studios “need to get ahead of the curve and deliver something very new,” adding that while movies like The Avengers have seen huge successes, “things have now come to a head.”

People are bored, that’s the moral of the story. They are bored of the same formula, the same characters, the same plotline. How many more Avengers movies can Disney make? How many more Scream movies can be made before they have picked all the leaves off of the money tree? I’m not sure Hollywood has a solid grasp or understanding of its audience anymore.

In conclusion, the battle cry for originality in cinema grows louder with each passing day, fueled by the passion and determination of Gen Z and Millennials alike. And it’s clear that the call for change is more than just a passing trend — it’s a desire for a new era of creativity and innovation in filmmaking.

But the journey doesn’t end here. As we embrace the power of original storytelling and highlight diverse voices, we have the opportunity to shape the future of cinema for the better. By supporting indie filmmakers, amplifying marginalised voices, and demanding more from the entertainment industry, we can pave the way for a more vibrant and inclusive landscape. We are the audience, we have control. We can decide who to shine the spotlight on, and we need to let Hollywood know that we don’t want Frozen 4, we want new, interesting, and relatable characters. Seriously though, I thought Frozen 2 was stretching it, I can’t imagine how the fourth edition will turn out.