The Netherlands: How to Make the Exchange Lekker (Part I)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

As a student that went on exchange to Waterloo and loved it, I just had one problem: being completely prepared. I know that that’s not always possible, especially if it’s your first time flying across the ocean to a completely different country. But that’s why I’ve decided to write a couple of articles on the Netherlands to, hopefully, make it easier for you Warriors, if you decide to go on exchange here!

The first part is more about travel tips and what to expect while Part II will focus on places, culture and university life.

Travel

Of course, the first thing when traveling is making sure you have all your documents ready and, in case of the Netherlands, check whether you have to register with the municipality. In the Netherlands, it can be necessary even if you are staying for only four to five months.

When choosing what to pack, an important thing to remember is that, unlike in Canada, there is not a lot of snow in the Netherlands. But it can rain a lot and, during the winter, it’s a bit cold, the ground can be slippery, so definitely don’t bike during this time. So, be prepared for a more three-season life.

When arriving at the airport, check if you can buy an anonymous OV chipkaart at a machine or an NS office. With it, you can add money and use any public transportation (tram, bus, train) to get to your new place. But make sure to tap in and tap out every time (look for a card reader)! Though you can always pay with your card, make sure to use the physical card if that’s what you used!

What to expect

In the Netherlands, people bike throughout the year, and the cycle paths are well developed in every city. Be careful, though, of other cyclists (especially during the rush hours) and moped drivers, and even if you think it’s silly, it’s best to buy a helmet. And don’t worry about finding a bike, there are plenty of places where you can get one (Facebook, etc.), including Swapfiets, where you can rent a bike.

Another thing that comes to mind when thinking about Dutch people is that they are direct, and it might be hard to befriend them. Sometimes it’s true, but don’t worry, you will eventually find your people, and if anything, you can try to integrate by joining them in drinking beer (another, true, stereotype).

Some of the most popular and important holidays, except Christmas and Easter, are King’s Day, when everyone wears orange, and the King visits a specific city each year. For Leiden University students — Relief of Leiden, a day you can celebrate in Leiden and participate in the festivities! And, of course, Liberation Day on the 5th of May. If you want to see the other days you might get free when on exchange, make sure to check out your university’s academic calendar.

Last but not least — housing. Like some other European countries, the Netherlands is experiencing a housing shortage, and it can be difficult and sometimes expensive to find a place to stay for the exchange. Check Facebook groups (be aware of scammers), housing websites, and ask your friends, family or in the programme/university group chat to see if anyone knows someone who could help. You never know, maybe someone has connections in the place where you will go!

Make sure to stay tuned for Part II to get to know more about living in the Netherlands from a fellow university student. Doei!