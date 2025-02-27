This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

So, you want to start reading the classics but have no idea where to begin? Maybe you’ve tried before but got lost in the dense language or felt like you needed a PhD to understand what was going on. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. The good news? Not all classics are intimidating, and most are actually super engaging, dramatic, and even spicy (seriously, some of these authors were messy!). If you’re looking for a starting point, here are 10 must-reads that’ll ease you into the world of classic literature without making you regret your life choices.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

A.K.A. the original enemies-to-lovers romance. If you love witty banter, slow-burn romance, and a leading lady who takes no nonsense, this one’s for you. Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s love story is basically the blueprint for every rom-com ever. Beyond the romance, Austen offers sharp social commentary on class, gender roles, and family expectations in Regency-era England. The novel is filled with memorable characters, from the ridiculous Mr. Collins to the charming yet flawed Mr. Wickham. Austen’s sass is next-level, and her writing is surprisingly accessible.

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

This one is a little more modern (published in 1960), but it’s still a classic. Set in the American South during the 1930s, it follows Scout Finch, a young girl who comes of age while witnessing racial injustice and moral dilemmas in her small town. Through the eyes of Scout, we see her father, Atticus Finch, take on a controversial case defending a Black man falsely accused of a crime. It’s a powerful and heart-wrenching read with some of the best character development ever, and it provides an unflinching look at prejudice, integrity, and empathy.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Jane Eyre is an independent queen who doesn’t let anyone walk all over her. Her romance with the brooding Mr. Rochester is full of drama, secrets, and, well… you’ll have to see for yourself. The novel follows Jane from her harsh childhood as an orphan through her experiences at a strict boarding school and eventually into her complicated relationship with Mr. Rochester. It’s a blend of romance, gothic mystery, and feminist ideals, with themes of self-respect, morality, and resilience making it an inspiring and captivating read.

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

This book will transport you back to the fantasizing Roaring Twenties. Think lavish parties, unrequited love, and a whole lot of tragic vibes. The novel follows Nick Carraway as he becomes entangled in the lives of the mysterious Jay Gatsby and the wealthy, morally ambiguous elite of Long Island. Gatsby’s obsession with rekindling his romance with Daisy Buchanan leads to one of literature’s most famous tales of love, ambition, and the American dream. It’s short but packed with meaning. And the final lines? Pure poetry.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Science gone wrong, existential crises, and a misunderstood monster—this gothic masterpiece is perfect if you want something a little eerie. The story follows Victor Frankenstein, a scientist who plays god by creating life, only to be horrified by his own creation. What makes this novel so compelling is its exploration of ethics, ambition, and the consequences of unchecked power. The “monster” isn’t just a horror figure, he’s a tragic character seeking love and acceptance, making this a surprisingly emotional and thought-provoking read. Plus, Mary Shelley basically invented sci-fi when she wrote this, so we owe her big time.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

The ultimate cozy, feel-good classic. It follows the lives of four sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy—as they navigate love, family, and growing up. The novel beautifully captures the highs and lows of sisterhood, personal ambition, and societal expectations. Jo March, in particular, is a feminist icon, defying gender norms in her pursuit of a literary career. With rich character development and heartfelt moments, this novel is both nostalgic and timeless. If you love stories about personal growth, strong female characters, and family bonds, this is the perfect read.

1984 by George Orwell

If dystopian novels are your thing, 1984 is a must. Big Brother, thought crimes, and a world where the government is always watching; this book is equal parts fascinating and terrifying. It follows Winston Smith, a man who begins to question the totalitarian regime controlling his society. As he secretly rebels against the oppressive system, he risks everything for truth and freedom. Orwell’s predictions about surveillance, propaganda, and thought control are eerily relevant today. In fact, it’ll make you question literally everything about modern society.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Heathcliff and Catherine’s relationship is toxic, chaotic, and somehow still compelling. Set on the stormy English moors, this gothic novel is full of revenge, obsession, and passion. Heathcliff, an orphan taken in by the Earnshaw family, grows up to seek vengeance against those who mistreated him, and Catherine’s choices create ripple effects for generations. If you love morally gray characters and revenge plots, give this one a try. The setting alone makes for an unforgettable reading experience.

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

What if you never aged, but a creepy portrait of you did instead? That’s the premise of this dark novel. Dorian Gray, a handsome and wealthy young man, becomes obsessed with beauty and youth, leading to a life of indulgence and moral decay. Wilde’s writing is sharp, funny, and deliciously scandalous. The novel explores themes of vanity, corruption, and the consequences of unchecked hedonism, making it one of the most fascinating psychological studies in literature.

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Russian literature might sound intimidating, but expanding the scope of where your literature originates from will open up a door to a whole new world. It’s a psychological thriller about a guy who commits a crime and then basically spirals into madness. The novel follows Raskolnikov, a poor student in St. Petersburg who justifies murder as a means to achieve greatness, only to be consumed by guilt and paranoia. Dostoevsky’s deep dive into the human psyche, morality, and redemption makes this novel a gripping read.

Starting your classics journey doesn’t have to be a struggle. These books are great entry points because they’re engaging, thought-provoking, and (mostly) not super dense. Enjoy reading!